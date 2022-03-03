Gary Neville Explains Impact Of Roman Abramovich Selling Chelsea On English Football

Football pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has given his take on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club. Gary Neville asserted that no matter what is happening, the club 'will be okay' and added that like it or not, Abramovich has played a huge role in the history of the league "He's been an important owner in Premier League history over the last 20 years. I do believe he has enhanced the competitiveness of the Premier League." he said while speaking to Sky Sports.

Gary Neville added that he was not surprised over the Chelsea owner deciding to sell his stake and noted that all wealthy Russians have been working on moving their assets to safer havens following the backlash their country has received over their invasion of Ukraine.

"We've seen in the news over the last four or five days that wealthy Russians are moving their assets all over the world to more safe havens where they're not going to have their assets seized, and Abramovich is no different," Neville said.

Chelsea had been in really good hands: Neville

He added that whether people like the idea or not of Russian money, Chelsea had been in really good hands and added that it has been years since he has called for an independent regulator to bring in transparency regarding ownership. "Irrespective of whether you like the idea of Russian money coming into English football or not, Roman Abramovich has been a very good owner for Chelsea. There have been worse owners who are English. We’ve got an issue in football around ownership generally, not just with international ownership or ownership coming from money that we might not like. Football is on the brink here. It has been for a few years now and that’s why I have called for an independent regulator," He added.

Chelsea news: Roman Abramovich confirms club for sale

Amidst media speculations suggesting that Chelsea FC will go for sale, Roman Abramovich, the owner of the club, in an official statement, confirmed that the club will be going for sale and that is in the best interest of all the stakeholders. "I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners."

This decision comes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with reports confirming that the UK Government might sanction the Russian billionaire for his alleged closeness to President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

