Gary Neville Fears Mo Salah Will Not Finish Career At Liverpool; Names 3 Clubs He Can Join

Over the past few weeks in the Premier League, all eyes have been on Liverpool's prized asset, Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian winger is on an outstanding run as he has found the back of the net in eight consecutive league games. With Salah not having signed a contract extension at Anfield, several pundits have raised concerns about his possible departure.

One of them is former Manchester United player Gary Neville, who believes the winger may not finish his career at Anfield. Neville mentions three clubs that the 29-year old will be interested in joining as he states that there are some clubs that every top footballer wants to play for in their career.

While speaking on Sky Sports' Overlap forum, Gary Neville said, "I don’t think he (Mohamed Salah) will stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career. It's my personal view. It’s always been that view, but I could be wrong. The Premier League would be weaker if he left." Neville went on to add that for top players like 'Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Kylian Mbappe, it's not all about the money,' as they have greater ambitions.

⚽ vs Chelsea

⚽ vs Leeds

⚽ vs Milan

⚽ vs Palace

⚽ vs Brentford

⚽⚽ vs Porto

⚽ vs Man City

⚽ vs Watford



Eight consecutive games. WOW, @MoSalah 👏 pic.twitter.com/NuRbtP4p9N — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2021

"There’s a project, and there’s something they have to achieve in their lives. They have to play at certain clubs, they have to go and experience certain things. I think Salah’s got to experience Real Madrid, the Bernabeu. Real Madrid are going to come back, by the way. I know it’s not great at the moment at Barcelona and Madrid but Salah is similar to those I’ve just mentioned, I think he has to have that on his CV at the end of his career. I think he’s done an unbelievable job at Liverpool. I’ve just always felt he wants a Paris, a Real Madrid, a Barcelona and I think he’ll go and get it. But I might be wrong," concluded the former Manchester United player.

Mohamed Salah has scored stunners in back to back games

Mohamed Salah is a forward on fire as he has scored stunners in back to back games. The Egyptian international scored a beauty two weeks ago against Manchester City as he skipped past several defenders before slotting the ball in the back of the net. The Liverpool winger scored a similar goal against Watford on October 16 as he tricked several defenders before coming up with the finish.