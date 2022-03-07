Gary Neville Highlights 'biggest Problem' For Manchester United; 'They Have Given Up'

Manchester City asserted their dominance over Manchester United in the Manchester Derby on Sunday as Pep Guardiola's team won the contest by 4-1. Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored a brace for Manchester City to hand Manchester United a humiliating loss. Following the loss to local rivals, former Manchester United player Gary Neville took to social media and highlighted the major problem that Machester United are currently facing.

Man City vs Man Utd: Gary Neville on Manchester United performance

Manchester City had majority of the possession throughout the match and Gary Neville while commentating for Sky Sports during the match highlighted the fact stating, 'Ninety-two per cent possession for City? They (United) have given up. I get the fact that it's hard, they are playing against a top team but they are walking around the pitch. It's nowhere near good enough.I don't think the scoreline it's the problem, it's the response to going 3-1 down that's been the biggest problem for me. They have absolutely thrown the towel in."

Taking to Twitter Gary Neville wrote, "Still can’t get my head around that! However City aren’t just better on the pitch. A new dawn for United with Richard Arnold as CEO and a new manager incoming but yesterday was a fitting memorial to the “Ed Woodward/Glazer“ last 10 years of mismanagement".

Man City vs Man Utd

The 4-1 victory on Sunday restored City’s six-point lead over Liverpool in their quest to defend the Premier League title and pick up the trophy for a sixth time. The win also ensured that Pep Guardiola's team did the double over their opponent in the ongoing season. De Bruyne broke the deadlock by connecting with the cutback ball from Bernardo Silva and shot through Maguire’s legs and past goalkeeper David De Gea.

Paul Pogba released Jadon Sancho and the former City player bent the ball into the net in the 22nd minute. However City took only six minutes to regain the lead with De Bruyne finding the net for the second time. Phil Foden flicked the ball over Victor Lindelof. While the shot was parried by De Gea, Bernardo Silva’s follow-up shot was only partly blocked by Maguire before United defender Alex Telles managed to knock the ball for De Bruyne to net again.

Riyad Mahrez also found himself on the scoresheet in the second half at the Etihad Stadium starting with an assist from De Bruyne. The Algerian connected with a corner from the Belgium playmaker with a half-volley that slightly deflected off Maguire before landing in the net in the 68th minute. There was initially an offside reprieve for United in the 90th but then the VAR review did allow Mahrez’s strike to count, compounding the misery for United.