Gary Neville, Lineker Launch Petition For Independent Regulator In football To Block ESL

Following the outcry against the European Super League (ESL) last month, several former English footballers have come together in a bid to ensure it doesn't happen again. The likes of Gary Neville, Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher and more have signed an independent regulator petition for football to prevent another attempt at the ESL. A total of six Premier League teams — Liverpool, Man United, Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea — were involved in the breakaway ESL, which crumbled in less than 48 hours after a strong backlash from supporters, including protests outside stadiums.

Former English footballers launch independent regulator petition

Earlier on Monday, reports claimed that Man United great Gary Neville had plans to lead a high-profile campaign to push the Government into introducing an independent regulator in football. A few hours later, the eight-time Premier League winner announced the joint movement via a video on Twitter and an open letter signed by the likes of Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher. The petition also received backing from fans groups from clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham and Newcastle as they want a bigger say in matters around the club.

Sky Sports pundit Neville has been a powerful voice on the issue and the group are urging fans to sign up for the online petition to force the Government to introduce an independent regulator. The letter says the signees were “appalled” by the failed European Super League, which sought to “destroy the concept of sporting merit and open competition”. Former Leicester City star and current sports presenter Gary Lineker also took to Twitter to express his views on the importance of an independent regulator for English football clubs.

The ex-England international wrote, "Felt for a long time that our wonderful game needs an independent regulator. And after what happened in recent weeks it needs looking after more than ever before. Hope you will support this, sign the petition and share: Cheers."

What is Independent regulator petition? What will happen to the Super League now?

The independent regulator petition basically calls for a "fairer football for all". The independent regulator petition want is likely to oversee football and force clubs to engage with fans and the letter outlines also a determination to protect the game at all levels. After launching on Monday morning, the petition soon passed the mark of 10,000 signatures needed for a government response. If it reaches 1 million, then it will be considered for debate in parliament.

Big names from the world of football and the media have already signed up to the petition to make sure that the ESL could never be repeated. Following the outcry from supporters, nine of the 12 Super League teams confirmed their commitment to UEFA and renounced the plan to form a new competition, but face financial penalties from European football's governing body. However, three remaining sides — Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus — refused to be reintegrated into UEFA and will reportedly face further punishment.

Image Credits - Gary Lineker Instagram, AP