Gary Neville Predicts Premier League's Title Favourite And It's Not Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville believes the 2021/22 Premier League season will be one of the most competitive title races in recent years but yet considers one team as the favourite. The biggest English clubs have made blockbuster signings in the recently concluded transfer window, thereby increasing the likelihood that fans will get to witness one of the tightest title races. For example, Manchester United signed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, whereas Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku.

Gary Neville gives his Premier League title favourites

Gary Neville believes that Chelsea will be 'very difficult to stop' this Premier League season, especially because of the manner in which they defeated Aston Villa the past weekend at Stamford Bridge. While speaking on his 'Gary Neville podcast,' the former defender explained the differences between how Chelsea and Manchester United played in the previous week. Neville said, "It was interesting because I'd expect Manchester United to beat Newcastle the way in which they did – with or without Ronaldo."

However, when it came to the Blues, he said, "But then I went home from Salford to watch the Chelsea-Villa game and Villa played well, and Villa are a decent side, but Chelsea again, just like robotic, methodical. When they scored that first goal, Lukaku, I just thought, Ooh, it’s ominous. The striker scoring, guaranteed, the players in behind him, a good midfield. They're going to be very difficult to stop."

However, while most experts have seemingly written off Liverpool as Premier League title favourites, Neville believes that their lack of signings in this window does not believe that they do not have a good side. He ended his podcast by saying, "A brilliant Premier League and I’m looking forward to what’s going to come in the next few months. We just have to let it develop. Obviously, everyone is looking to predict the champions earlier – Manchester United? Chelsea? City? – but Liverpool are really in it. They really are in it."

Chelsea vs Aston Villa review

Chelsea defeated Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday with a returning Romelu Lukaku scoring a brace. The former Inter Milan striker opened the scoring as early as in the 15th minute before scoring a third for the team just before full time. Meanwhile, the second goal was scored by Mateo Kovacic in the 49th minute after an error by Villa captain Tyrone Mings.