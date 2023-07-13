Gary Neville Reduced To Tears In Heart-melting Interview With Everton Midfielder Dele Alli

Dele Alli, the Everton midfielder, was once hailed as one of the most promising talents in English football. He played a crucial role in the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018. Prior to that, he was a key figure in Mauricio Pochettino's youthful Tottenham team, which came close to winning the Premier League title. However, as time went on, Alli's career took a downturn and has faced significant setbacks in recent years.

3 Things You Need To Know

Dele Alli is currently 27 year old

The England footballer played for Tottenham from 2015 to 2019

Dele made 37 appearances for England from 2015 to 2019

Dele Alli opens up on addiction in a heart-wrenching interview with Gary Neville

During a recent interview with ex-England footballer Gary Neville on The Overlap, Dele Alli bravely shared the challenges he has been facing. In the episode released on Thursday, Alli disclosed that he underwent a six-week rehabilitation program in the United States to address his mental health issues, stemming from a difficult childhood and a battle with addiction to sleeping pills. Alli candidly explained to Neville that he turned to sleeping pills as a means to escape from reality. As per the Associated Press, here’s what the 27-year-old said.

It’s been going on for a long time, without me realizing it, the things I was doing to numb the feelings I had. I didn’t realize I was doing it for that purpose, whether it be drinking or whatever. There are things a lot of people do but if you abuse it and use it in the wrong way and you’re not actually doing it for the pleasure, you’re doing it to try and chase something or hide from something, it can obviously damage you a lot. I got addicted to sleeping tablets and it’s probably a problem that not only I have. I think it’s something that’s going around more than people realize in football.

I’m struggling to find the words to put with this post but please watch my most recent interview with Dele. It’s the most emotional, difficult yet inspirational conversation I’ve ever had in my life. Watch the interview on @wearetheoverlap here https://t.co/60d4IZwQmR pic.twitter.com/0cZowJGW77 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 13, 2023

Dele Alli returned from rehab three weeks ago

Dele Alli, who is currently contracted to Everton in the Premier League, made the decision to seek rehabilitation for addiction, mental health issues, and trauma after being advised that surgery would be necessary upon his return from a loan stint at Besiktas in April. The 27-year-old English midfielder recently completed his rehabilitation program and returned three weeks ago. During the interview, Alli made sensational revelation about being molested by a friend of his biological mother when he was only six years old.

He was then sent to Africa to be disciplined and started dealing drugs at the age of eight. He then got adopted at the age of 8. Further in the interview, Alli recalled thriving under Pochettino at Tottenham from 2015-19 but claimed he returned to the bad place under Jose Mourinho. “At 24, doing the thing I love, for me that was heartbreaking,” he added.

England captain Harry Kane tweets out in Dele Alli's support

Everton lauded Dele’s bravery for speaking about his difficulties.Harry KaneWith a year left at Everton, Alli said he ready for a big season and claimed he is in the best place he has ever been. Following the airing of the interview, England captain and his former Tottenham teammate.