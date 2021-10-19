Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Stars For 'acting Like Babies When Conceding Goals'

English football pundit and former player Gary Neville has expressed his thoughts on the Manchester United players after United suffered a 2-4 loss at the hands of Leicester City in the Premier League. Leicester City, playing at their home, dominated the match in the second half, as scores were tied at half-time.

In the second half, Leicester went on to score three goals and took the game away from United’s reach. Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored the two goals for United, however, the players were left dejected and in unrest as they finished the match on the losing side. Meanwhile, Neville claimed that the United players act like babies while conceding goals, which may cause unrest within the team.

As reported by Sky Sports, while speaking about United’s loss, Neville said,

"This Manchester United team are really poor in reacting to goals. They are a little bit like babies after conceding a goal - if they score, they puff their chests out, the egos come out, and they start to push forward for another goal."

Neville also said that the first mistake committed by United was to play Harry Maguire. He felt that it was a mistake to not take him off at half-time.

Manchester United were disconnected by individual errors

Neville further spoke about Manchester United’s formations in the match and termed it baggy. He said that United left spaces everywhere in the field and had no intensity in their gameplay.

Being critical about the team, Neville said,

"The disconnected team was exacerbated by individual errors, and they ended up losing the game and rightly so... this Manchester United team play in moments, they haven't got a style or identity, but they have brilliant players”.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring against Leicester in the 18th minute, giving United the lead. However, Leicester equalised in the 31st minute, courtesy of Youri Tielemans’ strike.

United’s collapse started in the second half as Caglar Soyuncu scored Leicester's second goal in the 78th minute. Despite Rashford’s 82nd minute goal in his comeback match, United conceded two late goals in the 83rd minute and the injury time, scored by Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka respectively.

