'Gary Neville, The Weasel': Micah Richards Sure Who'd Lose Football Pundits' Boxing Match

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards hilariously ranked the 'strongest' Sky Sports pundits when he was asked about his colleagues' boxing skills. He ranked himself as the toughest in a list that included Roy Keane. Meanwhile, former Manchester United player Gary Neville was ranked as the lowest and was also hilariously called a 'weasel.'

Micah Richards ranks himself as the strongest Sky Sport pundit

Micah Richards began his Sky Sports pundit list by ranking the weakest when it came to their boxing abilities. After Richards claimed that Liverpool's Graeme Souness was the weakest because of being the oldest, Jamie Redknapp quickly defended the former Red. Redknapp said, "I don't agree with you... Souey would ruin Gary Neville. Souey can fight, Souey is tough."

It did not take long for the former Manchester City defender to change his stance as he then labelled former Manchester United Gary Neville as the weakest. "Yes, of course! Gary Neville, the weasel. Of course, it's Gary Neville. Gary Neville: sixth. Souey fifth. Jamie fourth." Speaking of the top three, Micah Richards ranked Jamie Carragher as the third strongest, behind Roy Keane in second and himself in first. While all the Sky Sports pundits have a good sense of humour, Richards is exceptional when it comes to pulling another's leg.

Micah Richards hopes to engage in a feud with Rio Ferdinand

Micah Richards hopes that he can engage in a feud with former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand. Ferdinand, who is currently a pundit for BT Sport, had previously hoped to gain a boxing license and train for six months. However, the British Boxing of Board Control rejected his application.

Speaking of fancying a fight with Ferdinand, Richards said, "I have been working on it a little bit, but technique's a little off, right knee is not great. I'm trying to train, just for fitness. Well, I would have a fight against Rio, yes. He thinks he's a big man doesn't he Rio?" Richards, who was forced to retire from football at the age of just 31 due to chronic injury issues, has kept himself in shape and also indulges in boxing as a part of his training routine.