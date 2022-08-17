Gary Neville To Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Stand Up Now And Speak. The Club Is In Crisis'

Manchester United legend Gary Neville took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and called out Cristiano Ronaldo, asking him to lead United out of the crisis. Ronaldo's possible transfer out of the Old Trafford side has been a topic of discussion for the football world, ever since the 2021-22 season ended with United finishing 6th in the points table. This resulted in United getting relegated to the UEFA Europa League for the 2021-22 season.

Ronaldo was reportedly not ready to wait for a year to play in the UEFA Champions League, as reports claimed he is seeking a transfer out of the club. Big clubs like Juventus, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid, reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign the player as the Premier League 2022-23 season started with United losing two straight matches. With speculations on an all-time high, Ronaldo recently made a comment on Instagram and announced he will soon reveal the truth about his future in the coming weeks, while also slamming the media for telling lies.

'He’s the only one who can grab this situation,' says Gary Neville

Meanwhile, responding to Ronaldo’s post, Neville put out his opinion and asked why does the greatest player of time needs two weeks to tell the truth to the United fans. He asked Ronaldo to stand up and speak, while also urging him to lead the team from the front and pull them out of the ongoing crisis. In conclusion, Neville said the 37-year-old Portuguese national is the only player who can ‘grab this situation by the scruff of the neck’.

“Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!,” Neville tweeted.

'The media is telling lies': Cristiano Ronaldo

As reported by Manchester Evening News, the Portugal captain replied to an Instagram post by quoted journalist and friend Edu Aguirre on Tuesday night to explain the truth. While the post be Aguirre said, “I really want Cristiano to leave Manchester because the current scenario in this team is very bad for him, but if he stays, I will cheer fervently to make everything go well as always”.

Ronaldo replied in Portuguese saying, “They know the truth when they interview in a couple of weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip." It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing summer transfer window will close on September 1, Thursday.