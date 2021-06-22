Gary Neville To Jump In On The Hair Dye Trend If England Win Euro 2020

Gary Neville has vowed to follow the English national football team by promising to dye his hair if the Three Lions win the ongoing Euro 2020 competition. The Manchester United legend has claimed that he is willing to dye his hair blond if Gareth Southgate's men win the year-long-delayed European Championship this summer.

So will I !! 🙏 https://t.co/LtMPsgpUx8 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 22, 2021

Gary Neville makes trendy promise if England win Euro 2020

The ITV pundit was seen making the promise from his official Twitter account in which Gary Neville re-quoted a tweet from Sky Sports Premier League page that revealed how all the England’s stars have planned to bleach their hair if they win the European Championship. The Manchester United legend made the promise to follow the trend started by Phil Foden and the Three Lions players of colouring his hair and promised to dye it if England go on to win the tournament next month.

The England squad hair dye trend was kickstarted with the Phil Foden hairstyle after the Manchester City midfielder paid tribute to Paul Gascoigne by dying his hair and getting rid of his natural black hair. While speaking with talkSPORT, the 21-year-old was quoted saying how he told the team that they will have to get the same haircut as him if they go on to win the tournament. Foden also claimed that they have all agreed to it and how fans will see everyone get the same haircut if England win it (Euro 2020).

However, the Three Lions have a lot to play for before they begin to colour their hair like Foden with Southgate's men yet to complete their group stage matches. England will take on the Czech Republic in the final match of the Euro 2020 group stage on Tuesday, June 22. The Group D fixture is set to be played at Wembley Stadium in London with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday, June 23). Irrespective of the result against the Czech Republic, England have already qualified for the round-of-16 and are guaranteed a place in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Southgate is expected to make a number of changes in the starting 11 in an attempt to walk away with the points on Tuesday. With Mason Mount currently in isolation after being in close contact with Billy Gilmour who tested positive for Covid-19, the Three Lions head coach is expected to rope in the likes of Jack Grealish into the mix. Phil Foden is just a yellow card away from being suspended for their first knockout stage game and could be dropped in order to avoid suspension with Jadon Sancho expected to deputise against the Czech Republic.



