Gary Neville Welcomes Ronaldo Back To Old Trafford And Takes Epic Dig At Jamie Carragher

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club with an Instagram post in which he also took an epic dig at Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. After the heated rivalry of their playing days ended, Carragher and Neville joined Sky Sports as pundits where they have often been seen pulling each other's leg. Neville had played alongside Ronaldo from 2003 to 2009, with the two combining on Man Utd's right-wing to devastating effect, while Carragher had come up against Liverpool.

Neville welcomes Ronaldo home and takes an epic dig at Carragher

In an Instagram post, Gary Neville welcomed back Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the quality of defenders has improved from the time he last played in the Premier League, but so has Ronaldo. However, Neville's true intent appears to have also been to land an epic dig at his Scouser punditry colleague as the photo he posted to indicate the inferior defenders of the past had Ronaldo dueling with Jamie Carragher. Both Neville and Carragher have often been seen mocking each other and their arch-rival clubs. Neville's Instagram post can be seen below:

Carragher earlier mocked Neville that Ronaldo was signing for City

Since Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to Manchester City before signing for Manchester United, Liverpool fans were excited to see how the drama would unfold. Similarly, former Liverpool players such as Jamie Carragher were enjoying the fun as well. Carragher went to the extent of almost confirming the news that Ronaldo was joining Manchester City as seen below.

Gary Neville hits back at Jamie Carragher

Shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United was confirmed, Gary Neville took another swipe at Jamie Carragher. Neville mocked Carragher that his excitement about the drama that Ronaldo could perhaps join City did not last long. His reaction can be seen in the Tweet below.

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed Manchester City for Manchester United

It is no secret that several Manchester United fans would have been enraged if Cristiano Ronaldo ever joined Manchester City. Fortunately, for the Red Devil fans, rumours linking him to the Citizens did not last long. 24 hours after Manchester City reportedly agreed upon personal terms with Ronaldo, Manchester United completed the signing of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford after 12 years. In these years, he helped the club win three Premier League titles (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09), one FA Cup (2003-04), two Football League Cups (2005-06, 2008-09) and the elusive UEFA Champions League (2007-08). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner cemented his legacy at Old Trafford by winning his first Ballon d'Or in 2008.