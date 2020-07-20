Barcelona Vs Napoli Champions League Clash Concerns Gattuso As COVID-19 Cases Soar: Report

Barcelona will host Napoli in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 clash on August 8 at the Camp Nou. However, Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso is worried for his players as COVID-19 cases in Barcelona are on the rise. UEFA recently confirmed that they are open to changing the venue for the Barcelona vs Napoli game if the situation in Catalonia gets worse. This comes after the government of Spain implemented a lockdown in Barcelona and residents have been advised to stay home for two weeks.

Barcelona vs Napoli: Gennaro Gattuso's COVID-19 concerns

Gennaro Gattuso stated his concern after Napoli's 2-1 Serie A win against Udinese on Sunday. Gattuso said in his post-match interview: "I haven't got caught up on any of it because it's not my job. It's something for the president and his guys. They always do this kind of thing. We are worried, of course, but I stay put because the chairman and his entourage will know what to do." Napoli managed to grab a late winner against Udinese, courtesy of Matteo Politano's 95th-minute goal.

Barcelona vs Napoli: Gattuso wants his team fit for the Champions League clash

The 42-year-old AC Milan legend said that it is very difficult for the players to play every three days without the presence of fans. However, Gattuso is quite impressed with the way Napoli have performed in recent times. "We hope to get there, on August 8 very fit against Barcelona. It will be very important the way you get there. If you have the right mentality and I think that in the last couple of months we did well," Gattuso added.

Champions League: Barcelona vs Napoli second leg could be a thriller

Napoli and Barcelona shared the spoils in the first leg of their Champions League clash. Dries Mertens 30th-minute goal was cancelled out by Antoine Griezmann's 57th-minute strike. Barcelona went a man down in the 89th minute as Arturo Vidal saw a red card. However, Barcelona returned to Spain with an away goal advantage.

The Lionel Messi-led side ended their LaLiga season in second spot below eternal rivals Real Madrid. Lionel Messi recently showed concern over Barcelona's form and stated that the Catalans have a high chance of losing against Napoli if they continue with their poor run of form. Napoli are sixth in the Serie A table with 56 points to their name.

Napoli 1-1 FC Barcelona: First-leg highlights

(Image Source: Napoli/Instagram)