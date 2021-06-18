Gattuso Deal Falls Through As Tottenham Fans Oppose Appointment For THIS Reason

Tottenham have ended their pursuit of Gennaro Gattuso as their search for a new manager goes on, according to reports. The Italian had looked to be in the box seat to become the club's new manager on Thursday after Spurs decided to switch their attentions from Paulo Fonseca. However, it is believed that the Spurs fans had taken objection against Gattuso being appointed as the next Tottenham manager.

What happened to Gattuso Tottenham deal? Spurs pull out from hiring Italian

Gennaro Gattuso had left Fiorentina on Thursday after a disagreement over transfer policy, having been in the manager’s position there for just over three weeks, and entered discussions with Spurs. Earlier this week, multiple reports claimed that the 43-year-old would take charge of Tottenham but on Friday, it was confirmed that Spurs were not interested in appointing the Italian.

After opening meeting with Jorge Mendes, Tottenham told Gattuso they’re not interested in appointing him. ⚪️❌



It’s never been a done deal, just an interview with the current frontrunner... as many others made by Spurs this summer. Fans reaction, key for the decision. #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2021

According to reports, Tottenham called off a move to appoint Gattuso as their new manager following an extreme fan backlash online. A social media campaign was launched by Spurs fans online and reports claim that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has pulled out of talks. Reports claimed that fans dug up inflammatory past comments that the firebrand Italian had made on a variety of subjects in an attempt to prove that he wasn't the right man for the club.

If Gattuso gets the @SpursOfficial job, his first job will be clarifying some of the questionable opinions he has expressed over the years. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 17, 2021

Some fans on social media referenced controversial comments the former Italian midfielder had previously made on subjects such as same-sex marriage and women in football. "We can and do communicate supporter sentiment to the decision-makers at the club, and have done so very clearly on this occasion" the Tottenham Hotspur Supporter Trust tweeted. "We are aware of and acting on your concerns around potential managerial candidates."

Search for Tottenham next manager continues after Gattuso

Tottenham dismissed Jose Mourinho on April 19th and finished the season under the rookie interim Ryan Mason, but the club has failed to land a number of targets ever since. They called off talks with Antonio Conte after thinking they were close to a deal and interest in candidates including Hansi Flick and Mauricio Pochettino also came to nothing.

Former AS Roma boss Paulo Fonseca had then seemed nailed on to become the new boss at the north London club only for Spurs to break off talks at the last minute. Fonseca was primed to become Jose Mourinho’s successor after new football managing director Fabio Paratici identified him as his first choice. However, that deal fell through last week and former Fiorentina coach Gennaro Gattuso was the shock candidate in line to take up the job at Tottenham.

Image Credits - AP