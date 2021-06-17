Gattuso Likely To Leave Fiorentina Only Two Weeks After Joining As Differences Escalate

Gennaro Gattuso is expected to leave Fiorentina just a few weeks after joining them ahead of the 21-22 season. He was announced as La Viola's manager earlier last month after his departure from Napoli at the end of the 20-21 campaign. The Italian tactician is said to be ready to walk away after a rumoured falling out with the club's management regarding a number of concerns.

Gennaro Gattuso is set to leave Fiorentina with immediate effect just 20 days after he’s been appointed, confirmed. ❌🟣 #Fiorentina



Problems on transfers strategy between Fiorentina board, Gattuso’s agent Jorge Mendes and Gennaro himself. They’re now working to part ways. https://t.co/iiXPKhx1uC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021

Why is Gattuso leaving Fiorentina?

According to various reports, Gattuso is considering leaving Fiorentina after expressing concerns over the club's transfer policy without taking charge of a match. His agent Jorge Mendes is helping him find a way out. The Portuguese agent has been one of the most powerful men in football, representing the likes of Jose Mourinho as well. Mendes now looks to assist his client in getting out of Fiorentina just 20 days after joining them.

Gattuso, whose time at Napoli ended after he managed to lead his side to a fifth-place finish, narrowingly missing out on Champions League football last season. He was tempted to move to Fiorentina after a final day debacle led to his sacking at Napoli but is now expected to leave them in less than a month since being announced as Fiorentina's new manager.

The former Rangers star was all set to be at the helm of Fiorentina and help the struggling club who managed to register just 9 wins from 38 league games while playing out 13 draws and suffering 16 losses, ending the previous campaign as the 13th-ranked team in Serie A.

The 43-year-old Italian was quick to address the recruitment concerns at Fiorentina since joining them in order to make them a competitive side yet again in Italy's top flight. He was to start off his reign by trying to finish at the top half of the table before aiming for European football.

According to the latest Serie A news, Gattuso is set to engage in talks with the club following a rift with the management as Fiorentina attempt to sort out all the differences in order to keep hold of the former Milan midfielder. La Viola will be desperate to keep hold of the Italian as they look to continue with their ambitious project of getting back to their best following a string of poor seasons in the Italian top-flight league.

Sky Sport Italia reports that talks are expected to be held in the upcoming days between Gattuso's agent and the club with all the parties eager to settle the differences and get back to business, preparing for the upcoming 2021-22 Serie A campaign.

Image Source: AP