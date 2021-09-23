'Gave It A Good Go': Solskajer Praises Manchester United Players Despite West Ham Defeat

Manchester United lost to West Ham 1-0 in front of their home crowd in the Carabao Cup third round at Old Trafford on Thursday. They were without their usual XI with Dean Henderson, Alex Telles, Martial all starting while Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, skipper Harry Maguire, and David de Gea were not even on the bench. West Ham too had made many changes to their lineup and there was no excuse for a club like Manchester United to drop out in the third round of the EFL Cup. However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was all praises on his players for "having a go" despite being knocked out by West Ham in the EFL Cup. Ole also added that they played well for long periods and gave it a good go.

"It was a poor start again, that needs addressing," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "Stats don't mean anything but when you've got 27 shots you know the boys have given it a good go. We didn't create big chances but we created pressure. Mason Greenwood had a big chance but sometimes that pressure doesn't come to anything. Of course, in the last few minutes we had to go gung-ho and they could have scored another."

Solskjaer praises his players despite loss

He then said that they wanted to go through but added that there is a long season ahead and that everyone gave it "a good go". He also said that since they are still at the start of the season, the team is still competing for the Champions League, FA Cup, and Premier League. He lastly added that the team needs to keep doing whatever they are currently doing and get results and that while they have gotten knocked out from the EFL Cup they will be prepared for their match against Aston Villa.

You want to go through but it's a long season. Everyone gave it a good go. I can't fault their attitude. We've got big games coming up and that's the decision we made - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Red Devils conceded early on as Manuel Lanzini was on the end of a well-played through ball from Ryan Fredericks to put the ball into the back of the net. That goal was enough as the Hammers then held on for their first Old Trafford triumph since Carlos Tevez's matchwinner in 2007 kept them in the Premier League.

(Image: AP)