'Gave Me Appreciation Of Being Alive': Eriksen On Dream Comeback After Euro 2020 Collapse

Star Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to compete at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and he could not be happier after the events that transpired two years ago. The 30-year-old horrifically collapsed on the pitch during a Euro 2020 game between Denmark and Finland, following which he was rushed to a hospital.

After it was revealed that he had suffered a cardiac arrest, he was recommended to stop playing football. However, as a result of his sheer desire and passion for the sport, he put in all the hard work and took all the necessary precautions to make a stunning comeback to football by signing a contract with Brentford.

Since then, there has been no looking back for him as his impressive performances with the Bees earned him a contract with Manchester United this season. And just two years after his frightening collapse, he is once again set to represent his national side at a FIFA World Cup.

Eriksen reveals delight to compete at FIFA World Cup

While speaking at his first press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Christian Eriksen said, "It’s very special to be at a World Cup for your national team. It’s something I’ve tried before and I’m very happy to be back again. It (the collapse) gave me an appreciation of being alive and being with my family. I think everything else has just moved to the side." Denmark are placed in Group D, which also contains defending FIFA World Cup champions France.

Speaking of the challenge posed by Les Bleus, Eriksen added, "I know we’ve beaten France but normally France in a tournament is a different team compared to the rest of the year. We know what to do and we look forward to it." It is pertinent to note that Denmark have defeated France both home and away in the UEFA Nations League, and would certainly fancy their chances of repeating a similar result.

Denmark's FIFA World Cup 2022 squad