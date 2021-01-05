GAZ Vs ANK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Gaziantep Futbol Club host MKE Ankaragucu in their next match of the 2020-21 Turkish Super Lig. The league fixture is slated to be played at Gaziantep Stadium, Gaziantep on Tuesday, January 5, with kick-off at 6:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the GAZ vs ANK Dream11 prediction, GAZ vs ANK Match prediction among other details of the game.

Gaziantep Futbol Club start the Tuesday evening fixture as the fifth-placed team on the Turkish Super Lig table. From their 15 league matches, Gaziantep have managed to win seven matches while drawing seven and losing one, which has helped them register 28 points. Marius Sumudica's men are on a purple patch of form remaining unbeaten since their 3-1 loss to Galatasaray back in September and will be hoping to continue along the positive momentum.

Ankaragucu on the other hand are currently sitting at the top of the relegation zone. Positioned 18th on the table, Ankaragucu have managed to win only four games while drawing three and losing eight in the league. With just 15 points in their tally, Mustafa Dalci's team will be aiming to walk away with a win as those three curial points will help them get out of the relegation zone and move as high as 15th in the league table.

GAZ vs ANK Dream11 team (Squads)

Gaziantep Futbol Kulübü: Kevin Mirallas, Nouha Dicko,Ali Ates, Muhammet Demir, André, Kenan Özer, Alexandru Maxim, Güray Vural, Mehmet Salih Yigit, Amedej Vetrih, Cenk Şahin,Mehmet Erdem Uğurlu, Zvonimir Kožulj, Abdul Aziz Tetteh, Furkan Soyalp, Jefferson, Mustafa Burak Bozan, Kubilay Aktas, André Sousa,, Hasan Yurtseven, Oğuz Ceylan, Hamza Deniz Dundar, Fatih Durna, Okkes Karaoglu, Papy Djilobodji,Çağlar Şahin Akbaba Alin Toșca, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik,Paweł Olkowski, Júnior Morais, Mirza Cihan, Ulas Zengin, Günay Güvenç

MKE Ankaragücü: Torgeir Børven,Emre Güral, Luka Adžić, Assane Dioussé, , Endri Çekiçi, Mücahit Can Akçay, Alper Potuk, Idriz Voca, Saba Lobjanidze,Orkan Çınar, Şahverdi Çetin, Daniel Łukasik, Berke Gurbuz, Michał Pazdan, Ender Aygören, Ante Kulušić, Oguzhan Orhan, Joseph Paintsil, Stelios Kitsiou, Jonathan Bolingi, Mehmet Ali Akin, Zvonimir Šarlija,Atakan Cankaya, Tiago Pinto, Erdi Dikmen,Murat Sipahioglu Atila Turan, Cebrail Karayel, Anıl Dikmen,Korcan Celikay, Yusuf Eren Goktas, Ricardo Friedrich, Mert Topuz, Furkan Bekleviç

GAZ vs ANK Dream11 team, GAZ vs ANK Playing 11

Goalkeeper - R. Friedrich

Defenders - S. Kitsiou, M. Pazdan, J. Kana-Biyik, P. Djilobodji

Midfielders - A. Maxim, A. Potuk, K. Mirallas, J. Paintsil

Strikers - K. Ozer, T. Borven

GAZ vs ANK Dream11 team Top picks

Captain - T. Borven or K. Ozer

Vice-Captain - J. Paintsil or K. Mirallas

GAZ vs ANK Match prediction

We predict a win for Gaziantep Futbol Club at the end of the match.

Prediction- Gaziantep Futbol Club 1-0 MKE Ankaragucu

Note: The above GAZ vs ANK Dream11 prediction, GAZ vs ANK Match prediction and top picks are based on our own analysis, GAZ vs ANK Dream11 team and GAZ vs ANK Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result