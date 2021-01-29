Gaziantep Vs Galatasaray Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Super Lig Game Preview

Gaziantep square off against Galatasaray in the Matchday 22 of the Turkish Super Lig. The game is scheduled to be played at the Gaziantep Stadium on Friday, January 29 and set to kick off at 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the Gaziantep vs Galatasaray live stream, alongside other match details like team news and prediction.

Fourth-placed Gaziantep take on third-ranked Galatasaray in a top-four clash as both the teams lock horns look to solidify their position in the top 4 with a win on Friday. Their last meeting came in September 2020 where Galatasaray registered a comprehensive 3-1 win and will be looking to replicate a similar performance while Gaziantep aim to get their revenge in this fixture.

Gaziantep vs Galatasaray team news

Gaziantep will start the match without the services of Kevin Mirallas as he misses out on this clash due to his groin injury. Ricardo Sá Pinto will also be unable to call upon Muhammet Demir as he remains suspended for this game. However, apart from both of them, Gaziantep does not have any new injury scares or fitness concerns and will likely start the match by fielding a strong starting 11.

Galatasaray, on the other end, will have to play this match with a depleted squad as they miss Emre Tasdemir and Falcao due to their muscle injuries. Fatih Terim will also remain without Ogulcan Caglayan and Sener Özbayrakli while Omar Elabdellaoui also misses out.

How to watch Gaziantep vs Galatasaray live in India?

The Turkish Super Lig live have no official broadcast partners in India. Viewers wanting to watch the Gaziantep vs Galatasaray live stream must have a funded Bet365 account. Bet365 will be showing the Gaziantep vs Galatasaray live stream legally and straight onto your computer or handheld device. Viewers wanting to watch the Gaziantep vs Galatasaray live stream online in America or Canada can do so via FuboTV.

Gaziantep vs Galatasaray prediction

Gaziantep and Galatasaray seem to be evenly matched on paper as well as the league table. Both the team are almost at par with each other and will look at this game as an opportunity to walk away with three crucial points. Galatasaray have one of the best defenses in the ongoing Turkish Super Lig campaign and will be a tough nut to crack for Gaziantep. The hosts have been prolific in front of the goal though as they have scored 41 times in 20 matches and will face a real test against this top four opposition. We predict a thrilling encounter with Galatasaray registering a narrow win at the end of the match.

Prediction - Gaziantep 1-2 Galatasaray