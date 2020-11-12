GED Vs JNG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Final Preview

Guangzhou Evergrande will square off against Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League final this week. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 12 at 5:00 pm IST at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. Here's a look at our GED vs JNG Dream11 prediction, GED vs JNG Dream11 team and the probable GED vs JNG playing 11.

GED vs JNG live: GED vs JNG Dream11 prediction and preview

Guangzhou Evergrande are defending champions and have once again reached the final. Evergrande have an air of superiority in this final and have a strong squad heading into this contest. However, if there is any team that can potentially pull off an upset, Jiangsu Suning are the ones to break their hegemony.

GED vs JNG live: Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande Head-to-Head

The two teams played out on a draw the last time the two sides met days ago in the first leg of the final. Guangzhou Evergrande, however, have the historical advantage of having won 15 games and drawn seven of their 27 meetings.

GED vs JNG Dream11 prediction: Probable GED vs JNG playing 11

Jiangsu Suning probable 11 - Gu Chao, Yang Boyu, Miranda, Yun Zhou, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Mubarak Wakaso, Wu Xi, Luo Jing, Eder, Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira

Gu Chao, Yang Boyu, Miranda, Yun Zhou, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Mubarak Wakaso, Wu Xi, Luo Jing, Eder, Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira Guangzhou Evergrande probable 11 - Liu Dianzuo, Park Ji-soo, Mei Fang, Zheng Zhi, He Chao, Zhang Linpeng, Paulinho, Xu Xin, Elkeson, Anderson Talisca, Wei Shihao

GED vs JNG live: Top picks for GED vs JNG Dream11 team

GED vs JNG live: Jiangsu Suning top picks

Alex Teixeira

Eder

GED vs JNG live: Guangzhou Evergrande top picks

Anderson Talisca

Paulinho

GED vs JNG Dream11 prediction: GED vs JNG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Liu Dianzuo

Defenders - Park Ji-soo, Mei Fang, Miranda, Abduhamit Abdugheni

Midfielders - Anderson Talisca, Alex Teixeira (VC), Paulinho (C)

Forwards - Eder, Ivan Santini, Wei Shihao

Note: The above GED vs JNG Dream11 prediction, GED vs JNG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GED vs JNG Dream11 team and GED vs JNG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Mubarak Wakaso Twitter