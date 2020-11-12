GED Vs JNG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Final Preview

Quick links:
Guangzhou Evergrande will square off against Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League final this week. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 12 at 5:00 pm IST at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. Here's a look at our GED vs JNG Dream11 prediction, GED vs JNG Dream11 team and the probable GED vs JNG playing 11.
Guangzhou Evergrande are defending champions and have once again reached the final. Evergrande have an air of superiority in this final and have a strong squad heading into this contest. However, if there is any team that can potentially pull off an upset, Jiangsu Suning are the ones to break their hegemony.
Also Read | Joe Gomez Injury Update: Liverpool Defender Joins Van Dijk On The Sidelines, Fans Enraged
The two teams played out on a draw the last time the two sides met days ago in the first leg of the final. Guangzhou Evergrande, however, have the historical advantage of having won 15 games and drawn seven of their 27 meetings.
Also Read | Arsenal Accused Of Discriminating Against Ozil In Open Letter From Turkish Cypriot Leaders
GED vs JNG live: Jiangsu Suning top picks
GED vs JNG live: Guangzhou Evergrande top picks
Also Read | Germany's Toni Kroos Slams UEFA, FIFA Over Crowded Schedule
Goalkeeper - Liu Dianzuo
Defenders - Park Ji-soo, Mei Fang, Miranda, Abduhamit Abdugheni
Midfielders - Anderson Talisca, Alex Teixeira (VC), Paulinho (C)
Forwards - Eder, Ivan Santini, Wei Shihao
Also Read | Chelsea Star Kurt Zouma MISSES Being Booed By Rival Fans, Can't Wait For Fans To Return