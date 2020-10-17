GEF Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Quick links:
Following a two-week international break, football returns to Spain this weekend. Barcelona will travel to Coliseum Alfonso Perez to face Getafe on October 17, Saturday (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Barcelona are unbeaten in three games, having won two and drawn one and will look to build on their positive start. Here's a look at our GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction, GEF vs BAR Dream11 team and the probable GEF vs BAR playing 11.
Getafe are currently 7th in the table, having lost just one of their four games so far. Barcelona, on the other hand, are yet to be beaten in the early stages of the 2020-21 LaLiga season. Getafe finished eighth in LaLiga last season, missing out on a spot in the Europa League by two points, and will look to ensure qualification this time around. However, Barcelona will not be an easy opponent. Based on recent form, our GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction is a Barcelona victory.
The boss @RonaldKoeman talks to the media ahead of #BarçaGetafe pic.twitter.com/oBhPG4BaNm— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 17, 2020
Also Read | MCI Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live
The two sides have played 31 times against each other. Barcelona have emerged victorious on 22 occasions and six games have ended in a draw. Getafe have only won thrice. The last time the two sides met, Barcelona won 2-1.
Also Read | Sky Sports Forced To Apologise For Graeme Souness' Racist Comments Hurled At Erik Lamela
Getafe probable XI - Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Etxeita, Olivera; Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Hernandez, Rodríguez
Barcelona probable XI - Neto; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Busquets, de Jong; Griezmann, Coutinho, Fati; Messi
Also Read | INT Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live
GEF vs BAR live: Getafe top picks
GEF vs BAR live: Barcelona top picks
Goalkeeper - Neto
Defenders - Dest, Pique, Etxeita
Midfielders - Nyom, Cucurella (VC), Busquets, De Jong
Forwards - Messi (C), Fati, Rodriguez
Also Read | Man United Player Calls Training 'basic & Lacking In Creativity': Report