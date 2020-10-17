GEF Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Following a two-week international break, football returns to Spain this weekend. Barcelona will travel to Coliseum Alfonso Perez to face Getafe on October 17, Saturday (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Barcelona are unbeaten in three games, having won two and drawn one and will look to build on their positive start. Here's a look at our GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction, GEF vs BAR Dream11 team and the probable GEF vs BAR playing 11.

GEF vs BAR live: GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction and preview

Getafe are currently 7th in the table, having lost just one of their four games so far. Barcelona, on the other hand, are yet to be beaten in the early stages of the 2020-21 LaLiga season. Getafe finished eighth in LaLiga last season, missing out on a spot in the Europa League by two points, and will look to ensure qualification this time around. However, Barcelona will not be an easy opponent. Based on recent form, our GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction is a Barcelona victory.

Also Read | MCI Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Getafe vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

The two sides have played 31 times against each other. Barcelona have emerged victorious on 22 occasions and six games have ended in a draw. Getafe have only won thrice. The last time the two sides met, Barcelona won 2-1.

Also Read | Sky Sports Forced To Apologise For Graeme Souness' Racist Comments Hurled At Erik Lamela

GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Probable GEF vs BAR playing 11

Getafe probable XI - Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Etxeita, Olivera; Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Hernandez, Rodríguez

Barcelona probable XI - Neto; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Busquets, de Jong; Griezmann, Coutinho, Fati; Messi

Also Read | INT Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

GEF vs BAR live: Top picks for GEF vs BAR Dream11 team

GEF vs BAR live: Getafe top picks

Cucurella

Rodríguez

GEF vs BAR live: Barcelona top picks

Messi

Fati

GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction: GEF vs BAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Neto

Defenders - Dest, Pique, Etxeita

Midfielders - Nyom, Cucurella (VC), Busquets, De Jong

Forwards - Messi (C), Fati, Rodriguez

Also Read | Man United Player Calls Training 'basic & Lacking In Creativity': Report

Note: The above GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction, GEF vs BAR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GEF vs BAR Dream11 team and GEF vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Barcelona Instagram