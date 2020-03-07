GEF Vs CEV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All LaLiga Match Details

Getafe will play against Celta Vigo in LaLiga on March 7, 2020 (March 8 according to IST). The match will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Let us look at GEF vs CEV Dream11 Match schedule, GEF vs CEV Dream11 team, GEF vs CEV top picks and other match details.

GEF vs CEV Dream11 prediction: GEF vs CEV Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Date: March 7, 2020 (March 8 according to IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

GEF vs CEV Dream11 prediction: GEF vs CEV Dream11 Match Preview

📺 Matchday 27 action starts on Friday night with #AlavesValencia! ⚔️



Which match are you looking forward to? 💭#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Ap5V5NYL1Y — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 6, 2020

Getafe have been enduring a great campaign in LaLiga this season. They are presently placed fourth on the points table with 45 points in 26 games. Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are placed 17th points on the table, bagging 25 points so far. Santi Mina and Filip Bradaric are the players to watch out for Celta Vigo. Jaime Mata and Marc Cucurella are the top picks for Getafe.

GEF vs CEV Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GEF vs CEV Dream11 top picks

Getafe: David Soria; Damian Suarez, Dakonam Djene, Cabaco, Mathias Olivera; Etebo, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella; Jorge Molina, Jaime Mata

Celta Vigo: Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Nestor Araujo, Lucas Olaza; Rafinha, Filip Bradaric, Okay Yokuslu; Fedor Smolov, Santi Mina

GEF vs CEV Dream11 prediction: GEF vs CEV Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection for the GEF vs CEV Dream11 team

Captain: Santi Mina

Vice-captain: Damian Suarez

GEF vs CEV Dream11 prediction: GEF vs CEV Dream11 team

Here is the GEF vs CEV Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points -

Goalkeeper: Ruben Blanco

Defenders: Damian Suarez, Lucas Olaza, Dakonam Djene, Nestor Araujo

Midfielders: Marc Cucurella, Rafinha, Nemanja Maksimovic, Filip Bradaric

Forwards: Jaime Mata, Santi Mina

GEF vs CEV Dream11 prediction after GEF vs CEW Dream11 top picks

Getafe are the favourites to win the match against Celta Vigo.

Note: The GEF vs CEV Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and does not guarantee any positive results in your games.

