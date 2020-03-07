GEF Vs CEV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All LaLiga Match Details

Getafe will play against Celta Vigo in LaLiga on March 7, 2020 (March 8 according to IST). The match will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Let us look at GEF vs CEV Dream11 Match schedule, GEF vs CEV Dream11 team, GEF vs CEV top picks and other match details.
Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Date: March 7, 2020 (March 8 according to IST)
Time: 1.30 AM IST
📺 Matchday 27 action starts on Friday night with #AlavesValencia! ⚔️— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 6, 2020
Which match are you looking forward to? 💭#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Ap5V5NYL1Y
Getafe have been enduring a great campaign in LaLiga this season. They are presently placed fourth on the points table with 45 points in 26 games. Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are placed 17th points on the table, bagging 25 points so far. Santi Mina and Filip Bradaric are the players to watch out for Celta Vigo. Jaime Mata and Marc Cucurella are the top picks for Getafe.
Getafe: David Soria; Damian Suarez, Dakonam Djene, Cabaco, Mathias Olivera; Etebo, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella; Jorge Molina, Jaime Mata
Celta Vigo: Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Nestor Araujo, Lucas Olaza; Rafinha, Filip Bradaric, Okay Yokuslu; Fedor Smolov, Santi Mina
Captain: Santi Mina
Vice-captain: Damian Suarez
Here is the GEF vs CEV Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points -
Goalkeeper: Ruben Blanco
Defenders: Damian Suarez, Lucas Olaza, Dakonam Djene, Nestor Araujo
Midfielders: Marc Cucurella, Rafinha, Nemanja Maksimovic, Filip Bradaric
Forwards: Jaime Mata, Santi Mina
Getafe are the favourites to win the match against Celta Vigo.
