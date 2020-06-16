GEF Vs ESL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Getafe SC will take on RCD Espanyol in their LaLiga return fixture on Tuesday, June 16. The game will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Perez with a kick-off time of 11:00 pm IST. Getafe are currently fifth in the LaLiga league standings while RCD Espanyol are bottom of the league table. Fans can play the GEF vs ESL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GEF vs ESL Dream11 prediction, the GEF vs ESL Dream11 top picks and GEF vs ESL Dream11 team.

GEF vs ESL Dream11 team and match schedule

¡Muy buenos días azulones, hoy vuelve el fútbol al Coliseum! ☀



Desde la 19:30h recibimos al @RCDEspanyol para intentar sumar tres puntos que nos acerquen a nuestro objetivo. 💪#VamosGeta#GetafeEspanyol pic.twitter.com/7UhkTy9TKC — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) June 16, 2020

GEF vs ESL Dream11 prediction

GEF vs ESL Dream11 prediction - Getafe squad

Filip Manojlovic, Leandro Chichizola, David Soria, Damian Suarez, Mathias Olivera, Dakonam Djene, Chema Rodriguez, Erick Cabaco, Vitorino Antunes, Xabier Etxeitia, Allan Nyom, David Timor, Oghenekaro Etebo, Francisco Portillo, Faycal Fajr, Mauro Arambarri, Jason, Amath Ndiaye, Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Kenedy, Florent Poulolo, Deyverson Silva Acosta, Hugo Duro, Jaime Mata, Angel Rodriguez, Jorge Molina.

GEF vs ESL Dream11 prediction - RCS Espanyol squad

Andres Prieto, Oier Olazabal, Diego-Lopez, Victor Gomez, Gonzalo Avila-Gordon, Adria Pedrosa, Fernando Calero, Leandro Cabrera, Javi Lopez, Didac Vila, Sebastien Corchia, Bernardo Espinosa, Naldo, Adrian Embarba, Pol-Lozano, Matias Vargas, Oscar Melendo, Marc Roca, Victor Sanchez, David Lopez, Sergi Darder, Ander Iturraspe, Victor Campuzano, Wu Lei, Raul de Tomas, Jonathan Calleri, Facundo Ferreyra.

GEF vs ESL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Tuesday, June 16

Kickoff time - 11 PM IST

Venue - Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

GEF vs ESL Dream11 team: GEF vs ESL Dream11 top picks

Here are the GEF vs ESL Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: Lopez

Defenders: Suarez, Nyom, Espinosa

Midfielders: Cucurella, Embarba, Arambarri (VC), Maksimovic

Forwards: Mata (C), Molina, W Lei

GEF vs ESL Dream11 prediction

Getafe start as favourites against RCD Espanyol in their LaLiga fixture on Tuesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these GEF vs ESL Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The GEF vs ESL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: Getafe Twitter handle