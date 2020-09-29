GEF Vs RB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

After two consecutive victories in the opening fixtures of LaLiga, 10-man Real Betis finally tasted defeat against defending champions Real Madrid at home, losing the clash 3-2. Smarting from the defeat, Manuel Pellegrini's men will next come up against Getafe, who were forced to share points with Alaves in their previous LaLiga outing. Here's a look at our GEF vs RB Dream11 prediction and GEF vs RB Dream11 team.

Also Read | VAR Decisive In Real Madrid’s 3-2 Win At 10-man Real Betis

GEF vs RB live: GEF vs RB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 (Wednesday according to IST)

Time: 1 am IST

GEF vs RB live: GEF vs RB Dream11 prediction and preview

Today is different! 😀 Today is a #BetisDay! 💚💚



📍 Match 4

🆚 @GetafeCF

🏟 Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

⏰ 9:30 p.m. (CEST) pic.twitter.com/tur1Ey2ck2 — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) September 29, 2020

Real Betis lead the LaLiga charts with six points to their credit. Pellegrini's side have defeated the likes of Alaves and Real Valladolid but lost out to Real Madrid at home in the previous game. Getafe, on the other hand, are placed seventh in the LaLiga table. With one victory and one draw, Getafe have bagged four points in all.

Also Read | El Clasico dates CONFIRMED: LaLiga announces Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2020-21 dates

GEF vs RB Dream11 prediction: GEF vs RB Dream11 team, injury news

Getafe have some injury concerns as they host Real Betis. Amath Ndiaye is a doubt for the clash. Filip Manojlovic is back fit but is unlikely to be included in the squad. Manager Pepe Bordalas is expected to make changes in the frontline considering the fact that Getafe have gone goalless in six of the last eight LaLiga games.

Claudio Bravo might also not be available for Pellegrini due to a knee injury. The manager's preferred shot-stopper Joel Robles might face suspension after his comments criticising the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after Real Madrid were awarded a penalty in the previous game, that saw them end the clash on a winning note. Currently, he is likely to start if the suspension orders are not out until the game. Emerson stands suspended after he was sent off against Los Blancos for a foul on Luka Jovic.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's father issues official statement on €700m release clause, questions LaLiga

GEF vs RB Dream11 prediction: GEF vs RB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Joel Robles

Defenders: Marc Bartra, Aissa Mandi, Xabier Etxeitia, Dakonam Djene

Midfielders: Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir (vc), David Timor

Forwards: Jaime Mata (c), Antonio Sanabria, Cucho Hernandez

GEF vs RB live: GEF vs RB Dream11 prediction and top picks

Getafe: Jaime Mata, Cucho Hernandez

Real Betis: Antonio Sanabria, Nabil Fekir

GEF vs RB match prediction

Real Betis are the favourites to win the clash against Getafe.

Also Read | Barcelona made a concrete offer for Aubameyang but Arsenal captain snubbed LaLiga giants

Note: The GEF vs RB match prediction is based on our own analysis. The GEF vs RB Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Real Betis, LaLiga Twitter