GEF Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga Live

Getafe will take on Real Sociedad on Matchday 32 in LaLiga this week. The game will be played on Monday, June 29 (Tuesday according to IST). Here is the GEF vs RS Dream11 prediction, GEF vs RS Dream11 team news, GEF vs RS Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

GEF vs RS Dream11 prediction: GEF vs RS Dream11 schedule

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Date: Monday, June 29 (Tuesday, June 30 for Indian viewers)

Time: 1.30 am IST

GEF vs RS Dream11 prediction: GEF vs RS Dream11 preview

🔜 Next challenge

🆚 Getafe CF

🏟 Coliseum

🗓 Monday

⏰ 22:00

🆙 AURRERA REALA!!! pic.twitter.com/VtcH07cp9Z — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) June 25, 2020

Jose Bardalas' Getafe will look to overtake Villareal on the table in the clash against Real Sociedad. Getafe are placed sixth on the LaLiga table with 49 points to their name. Their previous game against Real Valladolid ended in a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Real Sociedad will look to edge past Getafe, being placed seventh on the table, having bagged 47 points this season. Imanol Alguacil's side suffered a setback after losing to Celta Vigo 1-0 in the previous fixture.

GEF vs RS Dream11 prediction: GEF vs RS Dream11 team news

Getafe: Filip Manojlovic, Leandro Chichizola, David Soria, Damian Suarez, Mathias Olivera, Dakonam Djene, Chema Rodriguez, Erick Cabaco, Vitorino Antunes, Xabier Etxeitia, Allan Nyom, David Timor, Oghenekaro Etebo, Francisco Portillo, Faycal Fajr, Mauro Arambarri, Jason, Amath Ndiaye, Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Kenedy, Florent Poulolo, Deyverson Silva Acosta, Hugo Duro, Jaime Mata, Angel Rodriguez, Jorge Molina.

Real Sociedad: Andoni Zubiaurre, Alex Remiro, Miguel Moya, Jon Pacheco, Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua, Diego Llorente, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Luca Sangalli-Fuentes, Portu, Igor Zubeldia, David Zurutuza, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Roberto Lopez-Alcaide, Willian Jose, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

GEF vs RS Dream11 prediction: GEF vs RS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alex Remiro

Defenders: Joseba Zaldua, Diego Llorente, Mathias Olivera, Dakonam Djene

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard, Asier Illarramendi, Marc Cucurella

Forwards: Hugo Duro (c), Jaime Mata, Willian Jose (vc)

GEF vs RS Dream11 prediction: GEF vs RS Dream11 top picks

Getafe: Hugo Duro, Jaime Mata

Real Sociedad: Martin Odegaard, Willian Jose

GEF vs RS Dream11 prediction

Real Sociedad are the favourites in this game.

Note: The GEF vs RS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The GEF vs RS Dream11 team selection and GEF vs RS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Real Sociedad Twitter