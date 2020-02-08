GEF Vs VAL Dream11 Predictions, Match Preview, Schedule And Top Picks

A top-five clash awaits LaLiga fans this weekend. Third-placed Getafe face fifth-placed Valencia at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium on Saturday, February 8 (8:30 pm IST). Getafe head into the fixture on the back of three consecutive wins. In the GEF vs VAL Dream11 match-up, Getafe will be the favourites.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Manchester United Nosedive

GEF vs VAL Dream11 preview

Getafe are currently one of the most impressive sides in LaLiga this season. Getafe also have one of the most formidable defensive line in the league. They have conceded just 20 goals in 22 games so far. Getafe are currently just seven points off second-placed Real Madrid. A second-place finish, therefore, may not be too farfetched an ambition for Jose Bordalas' men.

Valencia, on the other hand, have managed to hold their striker Rodrigo despite strong interest from league leaders Barcelona. With the long-term injury to Luis Suarez, Barcelona were reportedly looking to bring in Rodrigo as a replacement for the Uruguayan. Valencia, however, prized Barcelona out of a move for the Spaniard. Rodrigo will face Getafe in Valencia colours this weekend. Valencia will be looking to notch up a third consecutive win in the league. However, against a side that has conceded just 20 goals so far, leaving the Coliseum Alfonso Perez with all three points will be a tough ask for Rodrigo and co.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine

GEF vs VAL Dream11 team

With Rodrigo Moreno in the side, the former Barcelona target will be among the first choices in the GEF vs VAL Dream11 top picks. Maximiliano Gomez will also be in contention to be among the frontrunners in the GEF vs VAL Dream11 top picks.

Goalkeeper - Jaume Domenech

Defenders - Dakoname Djene, Damian Suarez, Gabriel Paulista

Midfielders - Daniel Parejo, Jason, Allan Nyom, Marc Cucurella, Ferran Torres (vice-captain)

Forwards - Angel Rodriguez, Rodrigo Moreno (captain)

Also Read | Liverpool's 'Step Up Revolution' Features Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, And Adrian

GEF vs VAL Dream11 prediction

On paper, Valencia players dominate the GEF vs VAL Dream11 top picks section. However, Getafe are currently the most in-form team in the league. Our GEF vs VAL Dream11 prediction for this game is a narrow 2-1 win for Getafe.

Also Read | How Chicharito's Signing Represents A Major Coup For LA Galaxy And The MLS

Please note: These predictions are made based on our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.