Genoa Vs Parma Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Rolando Maran's Genoa will host Fabio Liverani's Parma at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium for their Serie A matchday 8 clash on Monday, November 30. The game between Genoa and Parma is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (Tuesday, 1:15 am IST). Here's a look at the Genoa vs Parma team news, Genoa vs Parma live stream details and our prediction ahead of the crunch game.

Genoa vs Parma prediction and match preview

Genoa's torrid run of six games without a win extended to seven when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Udinese last weekend. Rolando Maran's side are currently in 19th place on the Serie A table with just five points from eight games. However, despite their horrendous form in the league, Genoa overcame Sampdoria 3-1 in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia.

On the other hand, Parma are in 17th place on the league table with six points from eight games. Fabio Liverani's side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of AS Roma last weekend but progressed to the Coppa Italia round of 16 with a 2-1 win over Cosenza on Wednesday. Parma will be hoping to get all three points against Genoa when they face off on Monday night.

Based on the recent form of both teams, our Genoa vs Parma prediction is a 2-2 draw.

Genoa vs Parma team news, injuries and suspensions

For Genoa, goalkeeper Mattia Perin is suspended following his red card against Udinese late in the game. Defenders Davide Biraschi and Domenico Criscito are still out injured. Davide Zappacosta is still out with a thigh injury.

For Parma, talisman Hernani was a doubt but has been included in the squad while Giuseppe Pezzella is ruled out until the end of the year. Valentin Mihaila is also ruled out for the game against Genoa while Matteo Sprocati is also expected to miss out.

Serie A live: How to watch Genoa vs Parma live in India?

In India, the Genoa vs Parma game will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD (Tuesday, 1:15 am IST). The Genoa vs Parma live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Fans can also keep updated with the live scores on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Genoa, Parma Twitter