Genoa Vs Torino Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Preview

Rolando Maran's Genoa will face Marco Giampaolo's Torina for their matchday 6 clash in Serie A on Wednesday, November 4. The game between Genoa and Torino is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 pm local time (9:30 pm IST) at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. Here's a look at the Genoa vs Torino team news, Genoa vs Torino live stream details and our Genoa vs Torino prediction ahead of the game.

Genoa vs Torino prediction and match preview

Genoa have struggled to find any consistency in Serie A this season and have managed to record only five points from their five games so far. Rolando Maran's men began the campaign with an impressive 4-1 win over Crotone but were then hammered 6-0 by Napoli on matchday 2. A goalless draw against Verona was then followed by a 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan before Genoa were held to a 1-1 draw against Sampdoria on matchday 5.

They have scored five goals so far but have conceded 10 in their opening five Serie A games. Genoa are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings and will be hoping to claim all there points against a struggling Torino side on Wednesday.

Torino have made a disastrous start to the new season and are in 19th place in the Serie A standings. Marco Giampaolo's side suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat against Lazio on Sunday. Scoring goals hasn't been the problem for Torino as they've already bagged 10 so far, but conceded 15 and hence, are still looking for their first win of the season.

Torino's only point this season came against Sassuolo in a 3-3 draw and Marco Giampaolo might already be feeling the pressure to deliver a win soon. Based on the recent performances of both teams, our Genoa vs Torino prediction is a 2-2 draw.

Genoa vs Torino team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Davide Zappacosta will miss out due to a thigh strain. Eldor Shomurodov and Stefano Sturaro are also not included in the 25-man squad.

For Torino, Simone Zaza, Armando Izzo and Daniele Baselli are unavailable for the game against Genoa. Star forward Andrea Belotti is also injured. Federico Bonazzoli may lead the attack for Torino.

Serie A live: How to watch Genoa vs Torino live in India?

In India, the Genoa vs Torino live stream will be on SonyLIV (9:30 pm IST). Fans can also keep updated with the live scores on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Torino, Genoa Instagram