GEO Vs EST Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Game Preview

Georgia will lock horns with Estonia in the UEFA Nations League clash at the Batumi Stadium, Batumi, Georgia. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 18 at 10:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our GEO vs EST Dream11 prediction, GEO vs EST Dream11 team and the probable GEO vs EST playing 11.

GEO vs EST live: GEO vs EST dream11 prediction and preview

Estonia have been unable to register a single win in their five matches so far in the Nations League and are now without a win in their last 15 matches and have been relegated. Georgia on the other hand, have won one, drawn two and lost two from their five games. Based on recent form, our GEO vs EST match prediction is that Estonia is set to lose the game, given their poor form on the road.

Also Read | ARM Vs MCD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Game Preview

GEO vs EST live: Georgia vs Estonia Head-to-Head

As per the head-to-head between the two teams, Georgia has won thrice while Estonia has won once and on one occasion the game ended in a draw.

Also Read | Manuel Neuer Conceded 6 Goals In One Game For The 1st Time In His Career During Spain Rout

GEO vs EST Dream11 prediction: Probable GEO vs EST playing 11

Georgia probable 11 - Giorgi Loria; Otar Kakabadze, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Guram Kashia, Grigavala; Jaba Kankava, Nika Kvekveskiri; Kvaratskhelia, Okriashvilli, Valerian Gvilia; Kvilitaia

Estonia probable 11 - Karl Jakob Hein, Taijo Teniste, Joonas Tamm,Karol Mets, Artur Pikk, Mihkel Ainsalu, Vladislav Kreida, Konstantin Vassiljev, Sergei Zenjov, Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, Rauno Sappinen

GEO vs EST live: Top picks for GEO vs EST Dream11 team

GEO vs EST live: Georgia top picks

Jaba Kankava

Giorgi Loria

GEO vs EST live: Estonia top picks

Karol Mets

Rauno Sappinen

Also Read | Tottenham's Gareth Bale Says He Feels "wanted" At Spurs In a Fresh Jibe At Real Madrid

GEO vs EST Dream11 prediction: GEO vs EST Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Giorgi Loria

Defenders - Otar Kakabadze, Guram Kashia, Joonas Tamm, Karol Mets (VC)

Midfielders - Jaba Kankava, Nika Kvekveskiri, Valerian Gvilia

Forwards - Sergei Zenjov, Rauno Sappinen (C), Kvilitaia

Also Read | ALB Vs BLR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Note: The above GEO vs EST Dream11 prediction, GEO vs EST Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GEO vs EST Dream11 team and GEO vs EST Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Estonia National Football Twitter