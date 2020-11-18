GEO Vs EST Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Game Preview

Quick links:
Georgia will lock horns with Estonia in the UEFA Nations League clash at the Batumi Stadium, Batumi, Georgia. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 18 at 10:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our GEO vs EST Dream11 prediction, GEO vs EST Dream11 team and the probable GEO vs EST playing 11.
Estonia have been unable to register a single win in their five matches so far in the Nations League and are now without a win in their last 15 matches and have been relegated. Georgia on the other hand, have won one, drawn two and lost two from their five games. Based on recent form, our GEO vs EST match prediction is that Estonia is set to lose the game, given their poor form on the road.
As per the head-to-head between the two teams, Georgia has won thrice while Estonia has won once and on one occasion the game ended in a draw.
VIDEO | Sappineni kaunist tabamusest Eesti koondisele ei piisanud https://t.co/NI78DK7viD @errsport #eestikoondis #südamejapalliga #NationsLeague— Eesti jalgpall (@eestijalgpall) November 15, 2020
Georgia probable 11 - Giorgi Loria; Otar Kakabadze, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Guram Kashia, Grigavala; Jaba Kankava, Nika Kvekveskiri; Kvaratskhelia, Okriashvilli, Valerian Gvilia; Kvilitaia
Estonia probable 11 - Karl Jakob Hein, Taijo Teniste, Joonas Tamm,Karol Mets, Artur Pikk, Mihkel Ainsalu, Vladislav Kreida, Konstantin Vassiljev, Sergei Zenjov, Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, Rauno Sappinen
GEO vs EST live: Georgia top picks
GEO vs EST live: Estonia top picks
Goalkeeper - Giorgi Loria
Defenders - Otar Kakabadze, Guram Kashia, Joonas Tamm, Karol Mets (VC)
Midfielders - Jaba Kankava, Nika Kvekveskiri, Valerian Gvilia
Forwards - Sergei Zenjov, Rauno Sappinen (C), Kvilitaia
Note: The above GEO vs EST Dream11 prediction, GEO vs EST Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GEO vs EST Dream11 team and GEO vs EST Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.