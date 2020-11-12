GEO Vs MCD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Euro Qualifiers Live

Georgia will take on North Macedonia in the Euro Qualifiers this week. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 12 at 10:30 pm IST at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena. Here's a look at our GEO vs MCD Dream11 prediction, GEO vs MCD Dream11 team and the probable GEO vs MCD playing 11.

GEO vs MCD live: GEO vs MCD Dream11 prediction and preview

There is very little to separate the two teams. Both teams come into this game with high stakes and the focus will fully be on keeping things tight. North Macedonia's unbeaten streak spans six matches while Georgia have been on a scintillating run of form, undefeated in their previous five games. Based on recent form, our GEO vs MCD match prediction is a Georgia win; this is on the basis that North Macedonia have not kept a clean sheet in five matches.

Also Read | Premier League Fans Furious With International Break As Gomez, Ake, Pulisic Suffer Knocks

GEO vs MCD live: Georgia vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head

Georgia and North Macedonia have drawn a couple of Nations League matches in recent months. Both the games ended in a 1-1 draw.

Also Read | Arsenal Accused Of Discriminating Against Ozil In Open Letter From Turkish Cypriot Leaders

GEO vs MCD Dream11 prediction: Probable GEO vs MCD playing 11

Georgia probable 11

Giorgi Loria, Otar Kakabadze, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Guram Kashia, Gia Grigalava, Jaba Kankava, Nika Kvekveskiri, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Tornike Okriashvilli, Valeri Kazaishvili, Giorgi Kvilitaia

North Macedonia probable 11

Stole Dimitrievski, Kire Ristevski, Darko Velkovski, Gjoko Zajkov, Stefan Ristovski, Boban Nikolov, Tihomir Kostadinov, Ezgjan Alioski, Goran Pandev, Ilikja Nestorovski, Ivan Trichkovski

GEO vs MCD live: Top picks for GEO vs MCD Dream11 team

GEO vs MCD live: Georgia top picks

Jaba Kankava

Valeri Kazaishvili

GEO vs MCD live: North Macedonia top picks

Ivan Trichkovski

Goran Pandev

Also Read | GED Vs JNG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Final Preview

GEO vs MCD Dream11 prediction: GEO vs MCD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Giorgi Loria

Defenders - Solomon Kvirkvelia, Guram Kashia, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkovski

Midfielders - Ivan Trichkovski, Jaba Kankava (C), Boban Nikolov, Tornike Okriashvilli

Forwards - Goran Pandev (VC), Valeri Kazaishvili

Also Read | Toni Kroos BLASTS Griezmann And Aubameyang For Their 'nonsense' Goal Celebrations

Note: The above GEO vs MCD Dream11 prediction, GEO vs MCD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GEO vs MCD Dream11 team and GEO vs MCD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: North Macedonia Instagram