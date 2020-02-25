George Clooney Set For Malaga Takeover Despite Spanish Side's Hefty Price Tag

Hollywood star George Clooney is set to rescue Spanish side Malaga from their financial troubles. It is reported that the superstar is a part of a consortium that is willing to overtake the debt-ridden club. However, there have been issues in negotiations over the sale price between the two parties.

Also Read | George Clooney and Amal Clooney give their fans couple goals in these pictures

Malaga sale: George Clooney-led consortium set to take over the club

Malaga, which currently plays in the Segunda division, is owned by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani. The president was suspended for illegal appropriation and improper management. However, despite various allegations, the president has valued his club at £86 million.

FANS| Keep believing, come and join us! 💪💙



We're launching the season ticket for the final leg of the season!!



➡️ https://t.co/GMMxr1CrJc



*Available from tomorrow 📆#MalaguistaFamily pic.twitter.com/YMk7U31o6A — Málaga CF English (@MalagaCF_en) February 24, 2020

After George Clooney's interest, the president has hinted at selling off the club for a lesser price than valued before. Clooney is known to invest in wide areas. He had also co-founded his own tequila brand that was later sold for £770 million in 2017.

Also Read | George Clooney, the real spy in town! Read how he is tracing Omar Al-Bashir

Malaga sale: Talks are on between George Clooney and club president

According to AS, the American consortium want to make it the hub of a new behind-the-scenes documentary. Head of Malaga’s minor shareholders Antonio Aguilera confirmed that talks were underway. He claimed that there was a powerful production company that wants to turn Malaga into ‘European Hollywood.’ George Clooney, who has a net worth estimated at $500 million, would look to complete the acquisition soon.

Also Read | Malaga sack coach Sanchez del Amo over explicit video

George Clooney Malaga takeover: Amazon documentary on the cards

Aguilera also claimed that the consortium plans to film a series for Amazon and are negotiating with the club. However, the consortium does not want to pay the amount that Al-Thani wants (he expects £86 million). They are willing to pay a maximum sum of £30 million.

We all woke up happy this morning! 😊#HappyMonday pic.twitter.com/tHtAr5ftvS — Málaga CF English (@MalagaCF_en) February 24, 2020

If George Clooney decides to proceed with the deal, then he will have to pay an additional £5 million bond due to various accusations against the owner. Former coach Victor Sanchez Del Amo is suing the club over his sacking last month. Malaga are currently placed 14th on the Segunda division points table. They also face relegation to the lower tier if certain financial commitments are not met.

Also Read | Malaga suspend coach Víctor Sanchez after explicit video emerges online