GER Vs DEN Dream11: Germany Vs Denmark Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Germany square off against Denmark in their upcoming international friendly with both teams looking to gear up and play some warm-up matches ahead of their upcoming UEFA Euro 2020. The international friendly is set to be played on Wednesday, June 2 at the Tivoli Stadion in Austria with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Thursday, June 3) according to IST. Let's have a look at the GER vs DEN Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

GER vs DEN Match Preview

Germany will head into the friendly after playing out three matches in their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign earlier in March. The 2014 World Cup winners recorded their first win in 2021 by registering a routine 3-0 victory over Iceland and followed it up with yet another win over Romania. However, Die Mannschaft suffering a 1-2 loss against North Macedonia in their latest outing as Joachim Low & co. look to get back to winning ways against Denmark. They are also set to play one more friendly against Latvia before locking horns against reigning World Champions France in the upcoming European Championship.

Denmark on the other hand will head into the game following a string of impressive performances in their 2022 World Cup qualifier back in March. They have recorded 14 goals in their last three games while managing to keep back-to-back clean sheets in their last three matches. Heading into this match after registering three wins in their previous outings Denmark will fancy their chances of a win over Germany on Wednesday.

GER vs DEN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - K. Volland or C. Eriksen

Vice-Captain - M. Braithwaite or T. Muller

GER vs DEN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- K. Schmeichel

Defenders –M. Hummels, S. Kjaer, N. Sule, J. Maehle

Midfielders – T. Kross, C. Eriksen, J. Kimmich, T. Muller

Strikers – M. Braithwaite, K. Volland

GER vs DEN Dream11 Prediction

Both teams will be missing a few key players as Antonio Rudiger, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ilkay Gundogan and Andreas Christensen are set to be rested after featuring in the Champions League final last week. Joachim Low. is towards the end of being the manager of Germany with the 61-year-old set to leave after Euro 2020. He will be hoping to continue his solid record as we expect the hosts to edge out a narrow win on Wednesday.

Prediction - Germany 1-0 Denmark

Note: The above GER vs DEN Dream11 prediction, GER vs DEN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GER vs DEN Dream11 Team and GER vs DEN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result