GER Vs HUN Dream11: Germany Vs Hungary Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Germany square off against Hungary in their final group stage match of the ongoing Euro 2020 on Wednesday, June 23. The Group F fixture is set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, June 24). Let's have a look at the GER vs HUN Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the encounter.

GER vs HUN Match Preview

Germany were handed a narrow 1-0 defeat in their opening fixture of the Euro 2020 campaign as an own goal by Mats Hummels saw Joachim Low's men fail to capture any point against 2018 World Cup winners France. However, the 2014 World Champions were able to bounce back in their second group stage match against Portugal with Kai Havertz and Robin Gosesn finding themselves on the scoresheet. Two own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro also played a crucial role in seeing Germany cruise to a massive 4-2 win over the defending Euro champions. Yet to cement a slot in the knockout stage of the European Championship, Germany will be eager to get going and carry their winning momentum into the match on Wednesday.

Hungary on the other hand will head into the game as the bottom-most ranked team on the Group F table. They suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss against Portugal in their first league match before managing to play out a 1-1 draw against France in the latest outing. The 37th ranked team on FIFA standings will look to end their group stage matches of the tournament on a high by getting the better of Germany.

GER vs HUN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - K. Havertz or L. Kleinheisler

Vice-Captain - A. Szalal or R. Gosens

GER vs HUN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - M. Neuer

Defenders – A. Fiola, R. Gosens, M. Hummels, A. Szalal

Midfielders – I. Gundogan, L. Kleinheisler, J. Kimmich, A. Schafer

Strikers – A. Szalal, K. Havertz

GER vs HUN Dream11 Prediction

Germans found the best of themselves against Portugal in their last group stage match, They are likely to replicate a similar result and walk away with three points against Hungary on Wednesday.

Prediction- Germany 3-1 Hungary

Note: The above GER vs HUN Dream11 prediction, GER vs HUN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GER vs HUN Dream11 Team and GER vs HUN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

