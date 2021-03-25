GER Vs ICE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, WC European Qualifiers Preview

Germany and Iceland are set to square off against each other in the first round of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday. The group J fixture is set to take place on March 25 at the Schainsland-Reisen-Arena with the kickoff scheduled for 1:15 AM (Friday, March 26) according to IST. Let's have a look at the GER vs ICE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

GER vs ICE live: GER vs ICE Dream11 match preview

Germany last played international football during their UEFA Nations League A matches where the 2014 World Cup winners managed to win of the six games in the year and saw their last outing ending in a humiliating 6-0 defeat against Spain. After finishing second in the group, Joachim Löw's men will be aiming to start their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign on a positive note and look to get the better of Iceland on Thursday. However, Die Mannschaft will be wary of Iceland, as they are also looking to bounce back on the winning ways.

Iceland, on the other hand, ended their UEFA Nations League campaign by suffering from a dreadful 4-0 loss to England. They have been very poor in the UEFA Nations League as the 46th ranked team on FIFA standings lost all six of their matches against Belgium, Denmark, and England. Heading into the match after being relegated to League B, Arnar VIdarsson's men will be aiming to play this match with great intent as a victory against the 2014 World Cup winners will help them make a solid statement to all their opponents.

GER vs ICE Playing 11

Germany- Neuer, Rudiger, Ginter, Can, Max, Klostermann, Gundogan, Kimmich, Gnabry, Werner, Sane

Iceland- Halldorsson, Magnusson, Ingason, Hermannsson, Saevarsson, Skulason, Gunnarsson, Palsson, Bjarnason, Bodvarsson, Gudmundsson

GER vs ICE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – M. Neuer

Defenders – B. Saevarsson, A. Rudiger, H. Magnusson

Midfielders – I. Gundogan, A. Gunnarsson, J. Kimmich, V. Palsson

Strikers – L. Sane, A. Gudmundsson, T. Werner

GER vs ICE Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain – T. Werner or A. Gudmundsson

Vice-Captain - L. Sane or A. Gunnarsson

GER vs ICE Match Prediction

Die Mannschaft are expected to register a comfortable win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Germany 2-0 Iceland

