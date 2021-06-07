GER Vs LAT Dream11: Germany Vs Latvia Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Germany square off against Latvia in their last international friendly ahead of the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 on Monday, June 7. The warm-up clash is set to be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM IST (Tuesday, June 8). Let's have a look at the GER vs LAT Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

GER vs LAT Match Preview

Germany will head into the game following a string of disappointing results which sees them struggling to record wins in their last two matches. Heading into the final international friendly after playing out 1-1 draw against Denmark, Die Mannschaft finds itself registering just two wins from their last five outings. They have not been able to get back to their best after a poor outing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and will look to get back on the winning ways soon. Joachim Low & co. only have one week ahead of their Euro 2020 opener against France and will focus on entering the tournament brimming with confidence by registering a comfortable win over Latvia.

Latvia, on the other hand, will head into the game following a 3-1 win over Lithuania in their latest outing. Despite failing to qualify for the European Championship, the visitors will enter the game following a fine form at hand in the last few games. They will be hoping to play a major spoilsport and look to derail the 2014 World Cup winners' preparation for the upcoming tournament by giving them a run for the money and aiming to pull off a major upset on Monday

Despite their struggling form, Germany starts the match as favourites and are expected to edge out a narrow win over their opponents at the end of the 90 minutes on Monday.

Prediction- Germany 2-0 Latvia

