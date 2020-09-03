GER Vs SPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Internation football returns after nearly ten months with the matches being put on hold owing to the coronavirus pandemic. As the game returns, fans are in for a cracker as two top countries in the form of Germany and Spain lock horns in a high-profile UEFA Nations League encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. The match is scheduled for September 3, Thursday night (Friday, 12:15 AM IST). Both teams are battling for a place in next year's finals and are joined in Group A4 by Switzerland and Ukraine.

The previous Nations League tournament was a huge disappointment for Germany as they finished bottom of the group. Their group also had France and the Netherlands. Germany head Joachim Low is under a lot of pressure after two underwhelming campaigns with Germany in both the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the last Nations League. Meanwhile, for Spain, they narrowly missed out on the Nations League finals last year after finishing second in their group behind England.

GER vs SPA Dream11 prediction and preview

The two sides have met on 23 occasions, with Germany winning nine and Spain winning seven of those games, and the other seven ending in draws.

Germany have given first call-ups to Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens, Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann and Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus. Star players like Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Manuel Neuer and Jerome Boateng do not make the cut.

Spain, on the other hand, have announced an exciting young squad with Adama Traore, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres all getting a call-up. The trio has been performing exceptionally well in the domestic leagues and their performance will be something to look out for.

GER vs SPA Dream11 prediction: Ger vs Spa top picks

Germany

Timo Werner

Toni Kroos

Spain

Sergio Busquets

Ansu Fati

GER vs SPA Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing XI

GER vs SPA Dream11 team: Germany predicted line-up

Kevin Trapp (GK), Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger; Thilo Kehrer, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Emre Can, Nico Schulz, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner

GER vs SPA Dream11 team: Spain predicted line-up

David de Gea (GK), Dani Carvajal, Pau Torres, Sergio Ramos, Jose Gaya; Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Fabian Ruiz, Marco Asensio, Ansu Fati, Rodrigo

GER vs SPA Dream11 team

GER vs SPA match prediction

A per our GER vs SPA match prediction, the match will end in a 1-1 draw.

Note: The GER vs SPA Dream11 prediction, GER vs SPA Dream11 team and GER vs SPA Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The GER vs SPA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

