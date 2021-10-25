Gerard Pique Makes Surprise Admission Over Lionel Messi's Exit From Barcelona

Gerard Pique was on the losing side of a fierce El Clasico battle where Real Madrid comfortably defeated Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Sunday. It was the first Clasico in a long time without Lionel Messi or Sergio Ramos, but goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez propelled the Blancos to victory before Sergio Aguero scored his first goal for the Blaugrana by pulling one back but it was too late as the whistle blew just a few seconds later. Speaking after the match, Gerard Pique opened up about Lionel Messi's exit from the club and how difficult it is to replace such a player.

"You never imagine that he could leave," Pique said. "Of course, it's difficult when the best player in history leaves. Real Madrid also had a difficult period when they couldn't score after Cristiano Ronaldo left. We had Messi for many years now we have to find new players to take us forward. The problem is that Messi gave you everything. Messi did everything. You have to find many players who give you what just one player gave you in the past."

Gerard Pique on his possible retirement

Pique also spoke about his possible retirement saying that he still feels young. He recently scored in the Champions League and equalled Roberto Carlos' record for being the highest goalscoring defender in the UCL. Pique stated that he understands that his time to retire is nearing, he will retire at Barca itself but he does not want to keep sitting on the bench before he decides to call it a day.

"The other day I saw that I'm the oldest player to score a European goal for Barcelona and that got me down," he told El Pais.

"I would have preferred to have not scored, but then I saw that I was the top-scoring defender in the competition alongside Roberto Carlos and that made me feel much better. I don't feel old, though. Of course, I'm getting on a bit and, when I see that I'm not playing as big a role as I used to, that's when I'll leave. I'll retire at Barcelona, that's for sure. What I won't accept is retiring as a substitute. Well, if there are three months left of the season and I need to be on the bench, that's fine. What I don't want to do, though, is sit on the bench for an entire year. I'm still the rebellious and childish Gerard who still makes the same jokes," he insisted.

"When I'm physically doing well, I notice it. I won't be the quickest, but I can compete with the best and I won't feel inferior. As long as it's like that, I'll keep playing."

(Image: AP)