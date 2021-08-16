Gerard Pique Opens Up On Post-Messi Era: 'All Things Must Pass, We Have To Keep Going'

Barcelona started their La Liga campaign with a convincing 4-2 win over Real Sociedad courtesy of goals from Gerard Pique, a brace from Martin Braithwaite, and a late goal in stoppage time from Sergi Roberto. This was their first competitive match in the post-Messi era and the team played well despite not having the Argentine maestro.

Pique opens up about post-Messi era

In an interview after their win, Pique spoke about Messi's departure and how the team needs to keep going, and that he is convinced the team is going to compete for all the titles they participate in.

"I don't have to explain what Leo represents, we all know it," Pique told Movistar. "He's the most important player in the history of this club and in the history of football. But all things must pass, we have to keep going. I think we have a good level, we'll be very competitive. I'm convinced we'll compete for all the trophies until the end."

He also admitted that while it is true Messi not being at the club means they will not possess the talent they did before however the team, according to him, has shown that they're all united and that they have goals upfront. He also added that he is looking forward to this season and that the team will "have fun" this year.

"It's true that Leo not being here means we perhaps won't have the talent we had before. But the team has shown that we're all united. Up front we have goals, and I think at the back, despite the mistake and the free-kick (that Real Sociedad scored) we were good. La Real played well but didn't create a lot of chances. I think we'll have fun this year."

Barcelona ask veterans to take a wage cut

FC Barcelona had finally been able to register Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, and Rey Manaj to play in the La Liga. This was all made possible as an agreement with Gerard Pique was struck with Barca's second captain’s salary being substantially reduced.

The club released an official statement on their website that read, "FC Barcelona is able to register Memphis, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to play in the Spanish Liga de Futbol Profesional. This has been made possible thanks to an agreement with Gerard Piqué whereby the Barça second captain’s salary has been substantially reduced." The statement also mentioned that the club is currently working with the other two captains, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, to lower their salaries as well.

Image: @FCBarcelona - Twitter