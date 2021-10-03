Gerard Pique Says Team 'suffering' After Barcelona's 2-0 Defeat To Atletico Madrid

There seems to be no end to Barcelona's problems as Ronald Koeman's team was defeated by Atletico Madrid in their latest LaLiga match. A goal each from Thomas Lemar and striker Luis Suarez in the first half sealed a 2-0 win for Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The loss for Barcelona in the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match has now put the team in the mid-table. Following the loss, Barcelona skipper Gerard Pique spoke about the current situation of the Barcelona team.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Pique speaks about the team's situation

Gerard Pique while speaking to Movistar said “It is a complicated situation. We’re suffering, I have to be honest about that. It is just not one problem, there are several. Despite this, I think we will recover. These are difficult times, we have not experienced them before. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good and we want to turn it around.”

❝We dominated possession — they just had two chances and scored two goals.❞



— @3gerardpique on the first half of #AtletiBarça pic.twitter.com/j9X7SBV0Ms — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 2, 2021

According to an ESPN report before the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match, Barca president Joan Laporta made a surprise move announcing Koeman's job at the club is safe despite a terrible run of form. He had said "I've asked the club to make it clear on the coach's position because it's very important for the confidence of the coach, that the dressing room knows what it is." Koeman said after the match. "The president has taken the decision, made it clear to everyone ... but I know we're Barca, and we have to win games."

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona highlights

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona clash saw former Barcelona star Luis Suarez providing an assist to Thomas Lemar for the opening goal before scoring himself to pile misery on the Catalan club. Atletico Madrid took the lead after 23 minutes when Lemar managed to get to the end of Luis Suarez's pass to score the opening goal. The goal led to an argument between Barca stalwarts Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets.

The second goal for the hosts' came at the stroke of half-time with Luis Suarez scoring in a fantastic counter-attack. The win in this match helped Atletico Madrid move up to second place at the league table behind Real Madrid, while Barcelona remain ninth after back-to-back defeats in all competitions.