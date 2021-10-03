Gerard Pique,Sergio Busquets Involved In Heated Exchange Post Atletico Madrid Goal: WATCH

The departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona has been hurting the club really bad this season as they currently lie in the 9th spot on the LaLiga points table. Before the fixture against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona has just two points from two away fixtures and the loss to Athletico Madrid was their first on the road. The win in this match helped Atletico Madrid move up to the second place at the league table behind Real Madrid, while Barcelona remain ninth after back-to-back defeats in all competitions. Apart from giving away two goals, there was an on-ground burst up between Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique after Athletico Madrid had scored the goal.

The heated argument between Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique happened after Thomas Lemar opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid in the 23rd minute. The man who assisted Lemar for the first goal was none other than former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez. With Atletico Madrid easily cutting through Barcelona defence it was too much for the Catalan team to handle Atleti's counter-attacks.

In the build-up, to the first goal, Gerard Pique was caught between covering Lemar's run and closing down Suarez but he couldn't do both due to lack of help. Busquets who looked like an observer on the pitch was unable to close down Joao Felix in time and then, as a consequence of that, the Portuguese forward was able to execute the pass for Luis Suarez.

Gerard Pique while speaking to Movistar said “It is a complicated situation. We’re suffering, I have to be honest about that. It is just not one problem, there are several. Despite this, I think we will recover. These are difficult times, we have not experienced them before. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good and we want to turn it around.”

As per the report by Marca, Gerard Pique feels that the team has problems across the board, but highlighted their inability to create clear chances. He said, "We started well, we went after them, we were brave, [then] they got on top. They scored two goals from very little and, from then on, we could've spent three hours and not scored a goal. The issue is difficult. It's complicated. We are suffering, I have to be honest. We have to keep fighting, working, rest and disconnect and come back stronger."