German Commentators Attacked While On Air At London Stadium; West Ham Launches Probe

Premier League outfit West Ham is reportedly investigating the alleged attack on two German commentators, who were on air at the London Stadium for the match against Eintracht Frankfurt during the UEFA Europa League semi-final on Thursday. The claim is that commentators Philipp Hofmeister and Tim Brockmeier, who works for a station called Hessicher Rundfunk, were attacked while they were on air.

Following the incident, the Hammers have reportedly promised to hand out lifetime bans for any fan who was involved in the incident.

West Ham launches probe after attack on two commentators

The reported incident between West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt at the London Stadium is believed to have taken place in the 21st minute of the game when Michail Antonio equalized for the home side. As per reports, the Hammers have claimed that any fan who was involved in the incident would receive an indefinite ban. Following the incident, commentator Philipp Hofmeister also Tweeted to inform fans that he was doing fine.

Thanks a lot. We are doing okay. Best wishes to all West Ham supporters who love football and respect their opponents. — Phil Hofmeister (@thehopemaster) April 28, 2022

In response to the incident, a West Ham spokesperson said (according to Sky Sports), "The club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender. In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police. They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour."

UEFA Europa League: West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt review

West Ham were defeated 2-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final match against Eintracht Frankfurt, with Ansgar Knauff and Daichi Kamada scoring a goal each for the away side. Knauff helped Frankfurt take a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the game before Michail Antonio equalized for the home side midway through the first half.

However, Kamada's goal early in the second half proved too much for David Moyes' side to mount a comeback after Jarrod Bowen's acrobatic effort in the dying seconds of the game only managed to come off the bar. Despite the defeat, West Ham are likely to take several positives for the match as they dominated most of the possession and also created more chances.