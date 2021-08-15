German Football Legend Gerd Muller Dies Aged 75 After Six-year Battle With Dementia

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Gerd Muller passed away at the age of 75, after a six-year battle with dementia. The player was one the greatest of his times and won several accolades, the 1972 European Championship, the 1974 World Cup, a Club World Cup, three European Cups, a European Cup-Winners' Cup, four Bundesliga titles and four German Cups. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 1970. Muller began his football career at his hometown club TSV 1861 Nördlingen.

The forward scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winning goal during the 1974 World Cup final against the Netherlands. While in his domestic career, Gerd Muller netted a record 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga games and 66 goals in 74 European matches. Gerd Muller also held the record for the most goals in a calendar year after scoring 85 in 1972 until Lionel Messi surpassed his total in 2012 while his record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season stood for 49 years before Robert Lewandowski broke it in May.

Gerd Müller will remain in our hearts forever - FC Bayern Munich

FC Bayern are mourning the passing of Gerd Müller.



The FC Bayern world is standing still today. The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Müller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 15, 2021

Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement: “Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans. Gerd Müller was the greatest striker there’s ever been, and a fine person and character of world football. We’re all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family. FC Bayern wouldn’t be the club we all love today without Gerd Müller. His name and memory will live on forever.”

“The news of Gerd Müller’s death deeply saddens us all. He’s one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football. As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts.” CEO Oliver Kahn said through an official press release by the club.

Image Credits: Twitter @Bayernmunich