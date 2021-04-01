German Star Thomas Muller's Funny Antics On Social Media Leave Fans In Splits; Watch

The Germany football team led by Joachim Low decided to ditch Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller during the international break. And the midfielder has been fairly spending time on social media. Most recently, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to launch the ThoMats fan challenge, alongside his former Bayern teammate Mats Hummels, while also joking about the injury to Robert Lewandowski.

Thomas Muller Instagram abuzz with ThoMats challenge

Thomas Muller Instagram account was abuzz on Wednesday when he posted a lengthy video following a live chat with Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels. The caption of the Instagram video appeared to suggest that Muller had relaunched the ThoMats challenge. The video which runs for close to 40 minutes also saw him speak out on the injury to Lewandowski.

The ThoMats challenge is a gaming challenge. It is played between the teams of Muller and Hummels. And the Bavarian superstar provided a link for the fans to participate in the challenge and urged them to join his team to overcome the challenge being posed by Hummels' team.

Robert Lewandowski injury update as Muller renames Leon Goretzka

Apart from the ThoMats challenge, fans were in for some humour with Muller displaying his witty side on Wednesday. Bayern Munich will be without Lewandowski for the next four weeks after sustaining a ligament strain during the international break. And the Bayern midfielder was asked about the possible replacement for the Polish forward.

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Lewandowski misses out of action at least for the next four weeks. He will thus sit out on the sidelines for the two legs of the Bayern vs PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) Champions League quarter-final. The first leg is to be played out on April 7 (April 8 according to IST), followed by the second leg a week later.

Bayern manager Hansi Flick would already be working out his plan considering the striker's absence. Muller appeared to have provided some help for the manager as he suggested that Leon 'Scoretzka' could replace the former Dortmund striker. Indeed, he was referring to his teammate Leon Goretzka. Muller has a habit of giving nicknames to his teammates. Previously, he was the first player to address the Poland superstar as 'Robert Lewangoalski.'

Fans in splits following Muller's Instagram antics

Muller's fans were left in splits once the video was uploaded on Instagram. One fan lauded the midfielder for staying in touch with his friend virtually while also relaunching the challenge. He said, "That was really cool Thomas, it’s nice to see that your keep this special friendship despite the distance." Another fan said, "Loved the bits I could understand legend. Hope it goes amazing."

Muller mocks shopping in supermarket

Muller tried to defend his humourous characteristics while conversing with Hummels. He said, "It was deliberately chosen that way. If I can only make two out of ten people laugh - and the other three because it was so weak that you have to laugh about it, then that's ok too!"

The Bayern superstar also mocked the way people shop in a supermarket. He urged the people not to be hungry and went on to warn about the pitfalls of shopping in a supermarket. "People: Don't go shopping hungry, you take way too much crap with you. Unfortunately, it happens to me all the time."

Image courtesy: Thomas Muller Instagram