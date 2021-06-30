Germany Fans Celebrate Thinking Thomas Muller Scored Only To Realise Horrible Miss

England triumphed over Germany in their European Championship round of 16 clash at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. The Three Lions' fans rejoiced their team's much-needed win that saw Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane get on the scoresheet to help Southgate's men advance to the quarterfinals of the year long-delayed summer tournament. However, things would have been a little different in a classic "what if" scenario if Thomas Muller had converted an easy chance he was presented with to draw the 2014 World Cup winners level in the second half of the match.

Thomas Muller misses sitter as Germany crash out

The Thomas Muller miss vs England cost heavily to the German team as they failed to find the back of the net against a rigid and defensively solid English side. The Bayern Munich attacker, who was making his comeback into the national team was presented with an amazing opportunity in the 81st minute of the game.

England were leading 1-0 courtesy of an amazing finish of Raheem Sterling by his 75th-minute opener. However, the Manchester City star almost ruined all of the good work as the 26-year-old made a miss-pass towards John Stones which fell into the feet of Kai Havertz. The Chelsea midfielder was quick to play a defence-splitting ball to Thomas Muller who found himself in a one on one situation against Jordan Pickford. However, the 31-year-old striker saw his shot go just wide of the post. Muller immediately fell to his knees in despair with both his hands on his head, acknowledging the opportunity he had missed.

German Fans agitated after Muller miss against England

Fans could not believe what they had witnessed as Thomas Muller wasted the chance. Muller himself took a moment to let the miss "sink in" before getting back up and moving on with the game. Just like the players, Germany fans felt a whole range of emotions within minutes as they knew the value of the opportunity presented to the 2014 World Cup winners. It was their chance to get back into the game and level up the scores which would have added pressure on the Three Lions.

To make matters worse, England struck again following the Thomas Muller miss as captain Harry Kane opened his goalscoring account with a fantastic finish in the England vs Germany Euro 2020 clash to cement the Three Lions' position in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Euro 2020 quarter-finals fixtures

The next Euro 2020 fixtures see Spain kickstart the quarter-finals of the summer-long delayed tournament with La Roja squaring off against Switzerland on Friday. Later on, the number one ranked team in FIFA standings, Belgium locks horns against Roberto Mancini's Italy in the second quarter-final.

Fans will witness a doubleheader in the quarter-finals on Saturday, July 3 with the Czech Republic taking on Denmark for a spot in the semis of the Euro 2020. It will be followed up with the last final eight clash that sees the Three Lions play Ukraine in an attempt to make it in the semifinal of the Euro 2020.

Image Source: AP News/ Website