Germany Squad Euro 2020: Joachim Low Recalls Bayern Star After Successful Season

Joachim Low has revealed his 26-man Germany squad Euro 2020 that has been selected to represent the 2014 World Cup winners in the upcoming European Championship. The German tactician was allowed to have three additional inclusions apart from the usual 23-man squad as UEFA has allowed an increase in the number of players amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With the 26 names called up for national duty, Joachim Löw has made a massive change by recalling Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller back into the German national team set up.

Joachim #Löw has arrived at the press conference as he prepares to announce his Germany squad 🎙️#DieMannschaft #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Nzx7B4t5HE — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 19, 2021

Joachim Low had earlier informed Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels about his plans of not including the duo in the national team for any upcoming matches and had started to exclude Muller, Jerome Boateng and Hummels from the Germany squad back in March 2019. However, since then, the 61-year-old manager has decided to call up the veterans after ignoring them for over two years. He is expected to use the veterans' experience and will look to navigate a tough group that consists of 2016's finalists France and Portugal.

Thomas Muller Germany stats

Thomas Muller has been one of the most standout performers for Die Mannschaft over the years. The Bayern Munich midfielder has over 100 caps for the national team scoring 38 times in German colours. The 31-year-old has also provided 36 assists to his fellow countrymen ad was also instrumental in Germany World Cup win back in 2014. After not being called up for over two years, Muller is back in the German team and will be seen donning the national colours once again.

Another surprising addition to Joachim Löw is Bayern Munich's 17-year-old Jamal Musiala. The young midfielder has made the cut and is part of the national team for the upcoming Euro 2020 after choosing to represent Germany over England and making his senior international debut in March.

Germany Squad Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Robin Koch, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Christian Günter, Mats Hummels, Robin Gosens, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Süle

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz, Thomas Müller, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus, Ilkay Gündogan, Leroy Sane

Forwards: Kevin Volland, Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry

Euro 2020 schedule

The much-awaited European Championship is all set to kick off on June 11 and will have 51 matches being played across the month-long summer tournament. Germany fixtures Euro 2020 will see them square off against the 2018 World Cup winners France in their first game of the competition with their last group stage match coming against Hungary with a match against Portugal squeezed in the middle.