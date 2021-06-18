Germany Star Hummels' Son Cheered His Own Goal Vs France; 3yo Doesn't Understand Own Goals

Germany will welcome Portugal at the Allianz Arena on Saturday with their Euro 2020 future hanging in the balance following their 0-1 defeat to France in the opener. Dortmund defender Mats Hummels suffered the ignominy of scoring an own goal in the match which was enough for the World Champions to seal three points earlier this week. Germany and Hummels will look to improve on that front on Saturday with three points key for Joachim Low's side.

Mats Hummels OG vs France: German star's son celebrated embarrassing moment

In an interview with Bild, Borussia Dortmund star Mats Hummels revealed that his son was celebrating after he put the ball into his own net against France. The German international said that his three-year-old did not know what an own goal was and celebrated after Hummels had scored the own goal. The 32-year-old said that his son was celebrating as he thinks the ball in the net is always right. Hummels cheekily added that he will have to teach him that.

Mats Hummels on his son's reaction to the own goal: "Thankfully, he doesn't know yet what an own goal is. He thinks the ball in the net is always right. I was told that he was celebrating. I'll probably have to teach him that" [Bild] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 17, 2021

The Mats Hummels OG vs France was detrimental to Germany's hopes in the UEFA Euro 2020 as they start on the backfoot in what is the Group of Death with France and Portugal also in the mix. Die Mannschaft will have to clinch the maximum points against Portugal and Hungary to clinch a top-two spot in the group while a defeat in any could potentially knock them out in the group stage. Germany as runners-up at Euro 2008 before making the semi-finals in 2012 and 2016. Mats Hummels and co. will aim for silverware and a win in Portugal vs Germany clash on Saturday will be key to their chances.

Germany could qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams in the tournament, but a top-two place will be on the agenda for Die Mannschaft. Despite their defeat, head coach Joachim Low is unlikely to tinker with the playing XI, and Hummels will take his place in the heart of the defence despite his own goal against France. Fellow partner Matthias Ginter, who suffered a knock and was taken off in the later stages against the World Champions, has recovered well and is expected to start in the Portugal vs Germany clash. Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane is expected to be the sole change in the XI, coming in place of Champions League winner Kai Havertz, and will team up with club teammates Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller in the attack.

(Image Courtesy: Mats Hummels Instagram)