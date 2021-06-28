Germany Star Kai Havertz Reveals How Badly COVID-19 Affected Him During Club Season

Chelsea star Kai Havertz was assigned media duties for the national team ahead of the much-awaited England vs Germany clash in the round of 16 of the ongoing European Championship. While interacting with the media, the 22-year-old attacker revealed how badly he had been affected form the coronavirus and shared his struggles since being infected by the coronavirus last year.

Next stop —> London pic.twitter.com/Lo0g2ZIGI9 — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) June 24, 2021

Kai Havertz Covid struggle - Chelsea star speaks on battle with the virus

Havertz did not have the best of starts to his life in London since his move to Chelsea with the 22-year-old young attacker testing positive for COVID-19 in November last year. While speaking to the media, Havertz spoke about his battle with Coronavirus and how it destroyed his first year in England. He spoke about how the illness had hit him hard and shared that the effects of Coronavirus lasted for over four to five weeks before he could even think of getting back to a football pitch.

The 22-year-old attacker went on to add that he wished how absolutely no one had to go through what he had suffered by adding that he was "quite ill" when he had tested positive for COVID-19. Havertz shared how he had to work hard to get back to his fitness levels and that he had to live with it for 4-5 weeks despite getting back to playing within three weeks since testing positive. The Chelsea attacker elaborated by mentioning he finally felt to be in peak condition during the final stages of the 20-21 season.

Kai Havertz stats back the player's comments as he was seen performing well in the final stages of the tournament which saw Havertz score the crucial Champions League final goal for Chelsea to hand them their second UCL title. He has also been amongst the top scorers for Germany in Euro 2020 finding the back of the net twice in the 3 group stage matches.

The German also revealed how it will be "a special game" for him during the press conference in Bavaria on Sunday by adding how he has played at Wembley at one point or another and that "it's a big game for all of us" and that they will do everything they can to win. The England vs Germany match is set to take place on Tuesday as both teams clash at the iconic Wembley stadium battling each other for a spot in the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020.

Image Source: DFB Team/Twitter