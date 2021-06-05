Germany U-21 Vs Portugal U-21 Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

In what will be the biggest game for the next generation of football stars, Germany will take on Portugal in the U-21 Euro final this weekend. The game will be played at Stožice Sports Park and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, June 7. Here's a look at where to watch Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 live stream, team news and our Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 prediction for the same.

Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 prediction and preview

Both Germany and Portugal will hope to cap off their incredible runs to the U-21 Euro final with silverware when they meet on Sunday. Germany saw the back of Denmark and Netherlands in the knockouts to reach the final and are unbeaten so far but have three draws in their run-in, two in the group stage and one in the quarter-finals before they progressed on penalties. This marks the fifth U-21 final appearance for Germany, and they have won the tournament twice, in 2009 and 2017. The batch of 2009 featured the likes of Manuel Neuer, Jérôme Boateng, Mats Hummels, Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil, who later became stars of their 2014 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Portugal meanwhile defeated Iberian rivals and defending champions Spain to book a berth in the final. Portugal have won all their games in the competition, beating the likes of England, Croatia, Italy and Spain to make it to the summit clash. Portugal have never won the U-21 championships before having lost in the finals during the 1994 and 2015 edition. The 2015 final featured the likes of Raphaël Guerreiro, João Mário and William Carvalho, who 12 months later lifted the European Champions with the senior team. Portugal will be favourites on Sunday and are likely to clinch their major U-21 European championship.

Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 team news

Germany U-21 boss Stefan Kuntz has no significant injury woes before his side’s most important match of the tournament. Having his whole squad at disposal will be a huge advantage, and the Germans will hope to make it count against the in-form Portuguese outfit. Rui Jorge meanwhile can choose from the full Portuguese squad for the final with Germany. There are no injuries or suspensions that will affect his choice of the starting line-up with only Francisco Trincao missing due to coronavirus.

Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 team news: Predicted XIs

Germany: Dahmen; Baku, Pieper, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Maier, Dorsch, Ozcan; Wirtz, Nmecha, Berisha]

Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Quierios, Leite, Conte; Braganca; Ferreira, Fernandes; Vieira; Mota, Leão

Where to watch Germany U-21 vs Portugal U-21 live stream?

The live stream is available on ESPN and ESPN App, Fubo TV, Sling TV, ESPN 2, X Finity, Hulu, DirecTV in the US. Fans in the UK can watch the match via Sky Sports. Indian fans can watch the match on Sony Liv and Sony Ten 2. The game kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, June 7.

(Image Courtesy: Portugal, Germany Twitter)