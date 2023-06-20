Germany vs Colombia live streaming: When & where to watch international football friendly

Why you're reading this: The conclusion of the regular football season doesn't bring an end to football as countries have started to engage themselves on the international stage. Germany will take on Colombia in an international friendly at Veltins-Arena on Wednesday. The match is expected to be a thrilling encounter

3 things you need to know

Germany exited the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the group stage

Colombia failed to qualify for the last World Cup

The Germans are ranked 14th in the current FIFA rankings

Germany vs Colombia live channel and live streaming details

Where is Germany vs Colombia International friendly match being held?

The international friendly match between Germany and Colombia will be played at Veltins-Arena, Germany.

When will the Germany vs Colombia International friendly match begin?

The international friendly match between Germany and Colombia will start on Wednesday at 12:15 AM IST.

How to watch the Germany vs Colombia International friendly match in India?

The international friendly match between Germany and Colombia will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start on Wednesday at 12:15 AM IST.

How to watch the live streaming Germany vs Colombia International friendly match in India?

The live streaming of the international friendly match between Germany and Colombia will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The match will start on Wednesday at 12:15 AM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Germany vs Colombia International friendly match in the UK?

The International friendly match between Germany and Colombia can be watched live on ViaPlay Sports in the UK. The live streaming of the match will be available on the ViaPlay Sports website and app. The match will start on Tuesday at 7:45 PM BST. In Germany, it can be watched on RTL.

How to watch the live streaming of the Germany vs Colombia International friendly match in the US?

The international friendly match between Germany and Colombia will be telecast live on Fox Sports while the live streaming will be available on Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App. The match will start on Tuesday at 2.45 PM EST.

How to watch Germany vs Colombia International friendly match in South America?

The match can be watched on NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV 3, Star+ in Brazil while it can be streaming on Star+ in Argentina.