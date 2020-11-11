Germany Vs Czech Republic Live Stream, Team News, International Friendly Preview

Germany will host the Czech Republic in an international friendly on Wednesday, November 11, as Die Mannschaft aim to get some positive results in Leipzig. The friendly against the Czech Republic presents the perfect opportunity for the Germans to put a poor run of results behind them. Here's how fans in India can catch the Germany vs Czech Republic live stream.

Germany vs Czech Republic prediction and match preview

Joachim Low’s side have had a poor run of form recently as Germany have only won one of their last five games. Sitting second in their respective UEFA Nations League groups, Die Mannschaft have drawn 4 of their last 5 fixtures. Scoring goals does not seem to be the issue for Low’s team as Germany have managed to net a goal in all of their games. The main issue seems to be the team’s ability to hold onto their lead until the full-time whistle.

Also Read Netherlands Vs Spain Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, International Friendlies Live

Czech Republic, on the other hand, are in a rich vein of form winning 3 out of their previous 5 fixtures. However, losing to Scotland twice threw a spanner in those works. Czech’s Republic did, however, face Scotland with a depleted squad owing to coronavirus cases with major players unavailable for the fixture.

Germany vs Czech Republic team news

Bayern Munich’s German contingent of Leroy Sane, Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry are expected to be rested for the friendly. Timo Werner, Toni Kroos, and Matthias Ginter are also expected to sit out as the trio featured for their clubs only recently.

The Czech Republic is also a team with a depleted squad. At the moment, injuries to Adam Hlozek, Patrik Schick and Ondrej Celustka make them unavailable for selection while Lukas Provod, Michael Rabusic, Filip Nguyen, Ondrej Kudela, and Jan Boril are also absent due to Covid-19 issues.

Also Read Italy Vs Estonia Live Stream, Team News, Match Form And International Friendly Preview

Germany vs Czech Republic prediction and probable lineups

Low is expected to set his team up in a 3-4-2-1 like last time. Arsenal’s Bernd Leno is expected to start between the sticks in Neuer’s absence. Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger and Niklas Stark are expected to be Germany’s 3 centre-backs. Benjamin Henrichs and Nico Schulz are likely to flank the trio and take up the wing-back slots for the German team.

Florian Neuhaus is expected to be given a starting spot alongside Borussia Dortmund’s in-form midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud. Borussia Monchengladbach’s Jonas Hofmann is expected to start with Julian Brandt who will partner the two attacking midfielders. Luca Waldschmidt is expected to lead the German line and act as the lone striker.

Jaroslav Silhavy is expected to line his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Jiri Pavlenka from Werder Bremen is expected to start in goal for the Czech Republic. Tomas Holes, Tomas Kalas, David Hovorka, and Filip Novak are the most likely candidates in Czech’s defence. West Ham United's Tomas Soucek has been a vital cog in the Czech Republic midfield. The West Ham star is expected to be rested for the friendly meaning Jankto gets to take up a pivot role and partner Antonin Barak on Wednesday.

Also Read Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Andorra? Portugal Team News For Friendly

Lukas Masopust and Jan Kopic are expected to slot in on either flank with captain Vladimir Darida taking up the number 10 role for his country. Burnley FC forward Matej Vydra is expected to complete the 11 and lead Czech Republic’s line during their visit to Leipzig.

How to watch Germany vs Czech Republic live in India

Germany vs Czech Republic will be telecast live on the Sony Network in India (Thursday morning, 1:15 am IST). The Germany vs Czech Republic live stream will be available to watch on other devices via SonyLIV. Fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins on Wednesday night, November 11, (Nov 12 in India) at 1:15 am IST.

Also Read Barcelona Overpaid €10m To Neymar And Are Now Demanding Money Back, Suggests Report

Image Credits - German Football Team Twitter