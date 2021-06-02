Germany Vs Denmark Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

Germany and Denmark will kick off their preparations for the upcoming European Championships by battling out in a friendly in the lead up to the tournament. The game will be played at the Tivoli Neu Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 3. Here's a look at how to watch Germany vs Denmark live broadcast, Germany vs Denmark stream details and our Germany vs Denmark prediction for the same.

Germany vs Denmark prediction and preview

Joachim Low will be for a "Last Dance" with Germany at the EUROs, with Hansi Flick set to take over the job after the mega event. While Low has led Die Mannschaft to the ultimate prize, his stock has fallen over the years, with disappointing results in the 2018 World Cup and the ongoing qualifiers. Despite being one of the traditionally strong teams, Germany have been dubbed as the dark horse for the tournament, having been drawn in the group of death with France and Portugal.

Denmark, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of some sensational form, with Kasper Hjulmand's men winning all three World Cup qualifiers and scoring 14 goals along the way. Denmark beat Austria 4-0 last time out and, before that, they beat minnows Moldova 8-0. Christian Eriksen and Co should seal progression into the knockouts and if they can continue their good form, they could potentially emerge as a very dangerous side. Nonetheless, Germany will be the favourites for the clash on Wednesday.

Germany vs Denmark H2H

Surprisingly, Germany have an inferior record against Wednesday's opponents. In the five Germany vs Denmark H2H meetings, Denmark have won two games, while Germany surprisingly have won only one. The only draw happened in 2017, which also was the last meeting between the two sides. Christian Eriksen's first-half strike gave the Danes a 1-0 lead, but Joshua Kimmich's late equalizer ensured that both teams settled for a draw.

Germany vs Denmark team news

Both teams have announced their 26-man contingents for the tournament, but player featuring the Champions League final are unlikely to feature having just reported to their camps. Chelsea trio Antonio Rudiger, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz thus are ruled out, while fellow defender Andreas Christensen is also unavailable for Denmark. Man City star Ilkay Gundogan will also be sidelined for the game.

Germany vs Denmark team news: Predicted XIs

Germany: Neuer; Klostermann, Ginter, Hummels, Can; Goretzka, Kimmich, Kroos; Gnabry, Muller, Sane

Neuer; Klostermann, Ginter, Hummels, Can; Goretzka, Kimmich, Kroos; Gnabry, Muller, Sane Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Andersen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Eriksen, Olsen; Braithwaite

Germany vs Denmark stream: Germany vs Denmark live broadcast

In India, the game will telecast live on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3. The Germany vs Denmark live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 3.

(Image Courtesy: Germany, Denmark Twitter)